LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Austrian Moto Grand Prix 2025, India Schedule And Marc Marquez Lights Up Practice

Austrian Moto Grand Prix 2025, India Schedule And Marc Marquez Lights Up Practice

With the 2025 MotoGP Austrian GP blazing to life at the red Bull Ring, Spielberg track, August 15 till 17, the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, August 16, is a wild event.

Austria is one of the few places that Marquez hasn't yet defeated, but he wants to win there for the first time in part because of his 120 point edge.
Austria is one of the few places that Marquez hasn't yet defeated, but he wants to win there for the first time in part because of his 120 point edge.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 15, 2025 16:08:07 IST

The 2025 MotoGP racing season is kicked off with a roar at the Austria Grand Prix that takes place at the historic Red Bull Ring circuit at Spielberg between August 15 and 17.

Where and when to watch In India?

FanCode and Eurosport will allow Indian fans to follow on a minute by minute basis all of the action free practices, qualifying, sprint and main race. The race day program is stuffed, The Free Practice 1 comes along at 21:15 IST Friday, Practice 2 at 21:30 IST on Friday; FP2 at 11:40 AM, the Qualifying round at 12.20 PM, and Sprint race at 21.30 IST on Saturday; and main race, the MotoGP on Sunday is set at 17:30 IST. 

Free practice and Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez sent out a message early at the track. He led the way in FP1 with a smoking 1:29.376 almost three tenths ahead of his teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, and Aprilia screamer Marco Bezzecchi impressed in third. Some of the other familiar names such as Morbidelli, Mir, Quartararo, champion Martn, Acosta, and Bastianini made up the top ten. 

Austria holds particular resonance with Marquez, who after an otherwise dominant season until the penultimate round in 2025 has never tasted victory at the Red Bull Ring. Having moved up to Ducati machinery he aims to claim the win here, on a massive lead of 120 points in the championship over his brother Alex. In the interim, Bagnaia, Austria reigning king with three consecutive victories, comes into the weekend with his hands full as he struggles with braking issues on his GP25 as he seeks revenge. 

Panked with the high stakes of the championship, the unlikely weather conditions, and the desire to climb on the pedestal of KTM at their home track, the Austrian GP will be a thrilling episode of the 2025 MotoGP season.

Also Read: Neymar Jr Says Yes To Assam, Gamusa Jersey Goes Global!

Tags: Austrian GPAustrian moto gp 2025Austrian MotogpIndia ScheduleMarc Marquez

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Austrian Moto Grand Prix 2025, India Schedule And Marc Marquez Lights Up Practice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Austrian Moto Grand Prix 2025, India Schedule And Marc Marquez Lights Up Practice

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Austrian Moto Grand Prix 2025, India Schedule And Marc Marquez Lights Up Practice
Austrian Moto Grand Prix 2025, India Schedule And Marc Marquez Lights Up Practice
Austrian Moto Grand Prix 2025, India Schedule And Marc Marquez Lights Up Practice
Austrian Moto Grand Prix 2025, India Schedule And Marc Marquez Lights Up Practice

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?