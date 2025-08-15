Austrian Moto Grand Prix 2025, India Schedule And Marc Marquez Lights Up Practice

The 2025 MotoGP racing season is kicked off with a roar at the Austria Grand Prix that takes place at the historic Red Bull Ring circuit at Spielberg between August 15 and 17.

Where and when to watch In India?

FanCode and Eurosport will allow Indian fans to follow on a minute by minute basis all of the action free practices, qualifying, sprint and main race. The race day program is stuffed, The Free Practice 1 comes along at 21:15 IST Friday, Practice 2 at 21:30 IST on Friday; FP2 at 11:40 AM, the Qualifying round at 12.20 PM, and Sprint race at 21.30 IST on Saturday; and main race, the MotoGP on Sunday is set at 17:30 IST.

Free practice and Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez sent out a message early at the track. He led the way in FP1 with a smoking 1:29.376 almost three tenths ahead of his teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, and Aprilia screamer Marco Bezzecchi impressed in third. Some of the other familiar names such as Morbidelli, Mir, Quartararo, champion Martn, Acosta, and Bastianini made up the top ten.

Austria holds particular resonance with Marquez, who after an otherwise dominant season until the penultimate round in 2025 has never tasted victory at the Red Bull Ring. Having moved up to Ducati machinery he aims to claim the win here, on a massive lead of 120 points in the championship over his brother Alex. In the interim, Bagnaia, Austria reigning king with three consecutive victories, comes into the weekend with his hands full as he struggles with braking issues on his GP25 as he seeks revenge.

Panked with the high stakes of the championship, the unlikely weather conditions, and the desire to climb on the pedestal of KTM at their home track, the Austrian GP will be a thrilling episode of the 2025 MotoGP season.

