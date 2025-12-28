LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here's Why

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been left out of Pakistan's 15-player squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka

Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: X)
Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 28, 2025 15:03:34 IST

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have not been included in the squad for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The four players are currently playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) and that’s why they haven’t been named in the side.

However, all-rounder Shadab Khan has been recalled. The right-handed player is currently playing for Sydney Thunder in BBL. 

The selectors have also included the uncapped Khawaja Nafay, who has scored 688 runs in 32 T20s, at a strike rate of 132.81. It’s the maiden T20I call-up for the right-handed batter who impressed for Quetta Gladiators in this season’s Pakistan Super League.



The series is scheduled to begin on January 7. 



Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 3:03 PM IST
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why

