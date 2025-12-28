Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Left Out Of 15-Man Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; Here’s Why

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have not been included in the squad for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The four players are currently playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) and that’s why they haven’t been named in the side.

However, all-rounder Shadab Khan has been recalled. The right-handed player is currently playing for Sydney Thunder in BBL.

🚨 PAKISTAN SQUAD FOR THE SRI LANKA TOUR. 🚨







The selectors have also included the uncapped Khawaja Nafay, who has scored 688 runs in 32 T20s, at a strike rate of 132.81. It’s the maiden T20I call-up for the right-handed batter who impressed for Quetta Gladiators in this season’s Pakistan Super League.

🎉 KHAWAJA NAFAY IS HERE! 🔥

Khawaja Nafay selected for Pakistan!







The series is scheduled to begin on January 7.

📢 Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam ate not part of Pakistan's T20 squad for the Sri Lanka tour due to their commitments in the BBL







Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay , Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub , Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

