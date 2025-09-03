BAN vs NED T20 Series Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands 3rd T20 Live Telecast On Tv And Online

On Wednesday, September 3 the third and final T20I of the series between Bangladesh and Netherlands will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Back-to-back convincing wins have already given the hosts, under Litton Das, a series 2-0 lead.

Bangladesh Eye Clean Sweep in BAN vs NED Series

It is not a win or lose situation as understood by the Tigers but to take this momentum to the Asia Cup 2025. They have so far performed well in both batting and bowling and they are confident going into the continental tournament. The ideal send-off would be a clean sweep.

In the Netherlands, however, all departments have performed poorly. Their bowling attack has not penetrated and their batters have not coped with the bowling of Bangladesh. Having lost the series, it will be the final push of the side led by Scott Edwards to gain pride through a consolation victory.

Bangladesh Squad: Strengths and Key Players

Bangladesh have checked nearly all the boxes in the BAN vs NED T20 series. Openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan Tamim had an early intention to do so, and the experience has anchored the innings by Litton Das. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali have been in the middle-order.

Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed have been cutting with the new ball in the bowling unit. Middle overs have been taken care of by spinners Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan. Tanzim Hasan Sakib has not been left behind either, and he has provided the hosts with several bowling choices.

Netherlands Squad: Areas to Improve in BAN vs NED Clash

Scott Edwards and his Netherlands have been seeking out uniformity. The key to this lies in Max ODowd and Vikramjit Singh who have failed to convert starts into big scores. Even Edwards himself is their most dependable batter, who has to lead the innings in times of pressure.

Their greatest concern with the BAN vs NED encounters has been Bowling. Paul van Meekeren is experienced, and the off-spin of Aryan Dutt can come in handy under these circumstances. But due to the un discipline in the attack, Bangladesh has been able to control the game. They also require their field to rise to the occasion in the last match.

BAN vs NED 3rd T20I: Live Streaming and Match Details

The third T20I will be held on Wednesday, September 3, at 5.30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 5.00 PM IST. The Sylhet International Cricket stadium is quite friendly to the batters and the chasing teams usually have a good time there. Captains can like bowling first.

In India fans will be able to watch the 3rd T20I of BAN vs NED on the FanCode app and site. The country will however not broadcast the game on TV.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 3; 5:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

Head-to-Head in T20Is

Matches Played: 7

Bangladesh Won: 6

Netherlands Won: 1

First Fixture: July 25, 2012

Most Recent: September 1, 2025

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.