BAN vs PAK 1st Test: Bad News For Pakistan! Babar Azam Injures Knee, Ruled Out Of Opening Match

BAN vs PAK 1st Test: Star batter and former Pakistan captain Babar Azam will miss the first Test against Bangladesh in a huge blow to the Pakistan cricket team. The series-opener is scheduled to start on Friday, May 8 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka but the visitors will have to do without their top run-getter.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the news on Thursday saying Babar is suffering from a left knee injury. The timing is particularly cruel for the Pakistani camp. Babar had arrived in Dhaka only on May 4, riding high on the momentum of having led Peshawar Zalmi to the IPL 2026 title just hours before leaving.

BAN vs PAK 1st Test: Official PCB Statement On Babar Azam

The PCB had issued an official statement to the media on the seriousness of the situation.

“Pakistan batter Babar Azam will not be available for the first Test match against Bangladesh due to an injury in his left knee.”

The board also said that the injury was not expected as Babar had practiced for two days without any apparent discomfort before waking up with pain on Thursday morning.

“The team’s medical panel is currently assessing his condition. Further updates will be shared in due course,” the statement read.

BAN vs PAK 1st Test: WTC Standings and Series Stakes

The two-match Test series is an important milestone for both teams in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Pakistan is currently fifth on the points table with a winning ratio of 50 per cent having registered one win and one defeat so far. The Shan Masood-led side require a series win in Bangladesh to move up and stay in the hunt for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has been placed at the eighth spot. The Tigers have had a tough start to their cycle with a draw and a loss from two games to give them a win percentage of just 16.67. Since they are at home in Dhaka and Sylhet, this is a great opportunity for them to capitalise on Babar’s absence and improve their position.

BAN vs PAK 1st Test: What’s Next For Babar Azam?

With Babar Azam concentrating on his recovery, it is up to the likes of Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Shan Masood to hold the batting order together. There is also a lot of anticipation around uncapped players like Azan Awais who could get a maiden Test cap in this high-pressure environment.

The first Test will be played from May 8 to 12 in Dhaka with the action shifting to the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for the second Test starting May 16. Pakistan fans will be holding their breath for a “medical green light” to see their superstar come back for the second match.