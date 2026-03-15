BAN vs PAK: ‘Jokers of Cricket?’ Fans Troll Pakistan After Bangladesh Seal ODI Series 2–1 Despite Salman Ali Agha’s Century in 3rd ODI

Salman Ali Agha’s hundred and Shaheen Afridi’s late surge went in vain as Pakistan failed to chase down 291 against Bangladesh in third and final ODI of the series in Dhaka on Sunday. Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 279 to win the match and the series by 11 runs.

Chasing 291 in the decider, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals but Salman Ali Agha held the fort at one end. He first stitched a partnership with Saad Masood of 79 runs for the sixth wicket and then a 52-run stand with Shaheen Afridi for the 8th wicket.

Salman eventually scored 106 off 98 for the side while Shaheen kept the team in th hunt right till the end to score 37 off 38. Taskin Ahmed was instrumental with the ball as he scalped a total of four wickets for 49 runs in 10 overs while Mustafizur Rahman bagged a three-for in his 10 overs.

How tf is this Ghazi Ghouri guy looking technically so much better than our whole batting line up😭😭?? ( especially leg ka laparu legwan )

pic.twitter.com/SrJhnSfzSa — 𝐀. (@was_abdd) March 15, 2026

PEACH BY TASKIN TO DISMISS RIZWAN. 🔥pic.twitter.com/EEC0ynDXqo — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) March 15, 2026

Brilliant knock by Salman Ali Agha #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/Qe4QyGkdVT — The Editor (@theditor33) March 15, 2026

🚨 TUK-TUK MOHAMMAD RIZWAN KICKED BY TASKIN AHMED 🚨 – Mohammad Rizwan is the worst wicket-keeper batter Pakistan have ever produced in ODI cricket 😆 – He dropped 3 catches and managed only 4 runs in a chase of 291 😅 – What’s your take 😁pic.twitter.com/OGT1f4q85Z — Fan Account Richard Kettlebourogh (@RichKettle07) March 15, 2026

Ban vs Pak Entertainment Guarantee 😂😂 Jokers of Cricket https://t.co/pPYG5oidoJ — Jaay 💛 (@CricketWithJaay) March 15, 2026

BANGLADESH WON BY 11 RUNS 😢 Pakistan 279 all out… just 11 runs away from saving the series 😞 Salman Ali Agha gave his heart and soul — 106 runs, all alone, carrying a broken team on his back 🥺💔 The top order failed. The middle order crumbled#PAKvBAN #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/bXUDKpbDPJ — Ismaeel (@Mumtaz714ismail) March 15, 2026

Pakistan showed fight after the top-order collapse, but it wasn’t enough. 🇵🇰 Salman Agha battled like a warrior, yet the lower order couldn’t finish the job. Bangladesh seal the game by 11 runs and clinch the series 2–1. 🏏#PAKvBAN #Cricketlovers #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/ZEDJ1jW8mv — Sitarah Anjum Official (@SitarahAnjum) March 15, 2026

Earlier, Tanzid Hasan Tamim played an important role in helping Bangladesh put 290/5 in 50 overs. He scored a brilliant 107 off 107. Later, wicket-keeper batter Litton Das chipped in with 41 off 51 while Towhid Hridoy struck an unbeaten 48 off 44. Haris Rauf picked three for 52 in his 10 overs.

Pakistan had earlier lost the first match but made a good comeback to win the second and level the series. But, later failed to go over the line in the third fixture that went down the wire.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz had words of praise for his team. “It was an excellent wicket. If we could get 300, definitely it would be better. But it’s still well. We’re playing well, especially with Tamim, the way he batted. And definitely, they played really, really well. And then Litton Das and Shanto, Towhid, they played really well,” he said after the match.

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