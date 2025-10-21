LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

The Second One Day International is taking place at Dhaka between Bangladesh abd West Indies. Bangladesh leads the series till now.

(Image Credit: Bangladesh Cricket via X)
(Image Credit: Bangladesh Cricket via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 21, 2025 13:23:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

The second one day international (ODI) between West Indies and Bangladesh will be held on October 21, 2025, in Sher e Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh wins the three match series 1-0 with a 74 runs conquest in the inaugural ODI. 

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming 

Bangladesh recorded a total score of 207 in the first ODI with great performances by Towhid Hridoy with 51 runs and Mahidul Islam Ankon with 46 runs. Their bowlers, headed by the spectacular half dozen wicket spurt made by Rishad Hossain, held the West Indies down to 133 runs, and the victory was easily achieved. West Indies will be in search of a retaliation and the showman of the first match was Brandon King who scored 44 in the first game.

Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live

The live action of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies can be watched by fans in India via the FanCode application and the FanCode web site. It is important to note that the match is not going to be aired on television. The game will start at 1: 30 PM IST with the toss at 12.30 PM IST.

Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live Match Prediction

Considering the state of the Sher e Bangla National Stadium that is traditionally conducive to batting, the winning team can choose to bat first. Since Bangladesh has performed excellently in the first ODI and it is their home ground, they slightly have an edge over other teams in the second ODI. There is, however, the chance of the series being evened off by the West Indies, who have had a good performance.

Also Read: India vs Australia ODIs: Australian Legend’s One Line Wisdom For Virat Kohli After Perth Duck

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 1:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BAN vs WIBAN vs WI 2nd ODIBAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live StreamingBangladesh vs West IndiesBangladesh vs West Indies LIVEWhere and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live

RELATED News

India vs Australia ODIs: Australian Legend’s One Line Wisdom For Virat Kohli After Perth Duck

Blue Jays manager Schneider excited to represent Canada in World Series matchup with Dodgers

WWE Raw October 20 Highlights: Seth Rollins Vacates Title, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee Win Tag Gold

Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series

LATEST NEWS

US government shutdown delays Unilever's Magnum ice cream spin-off

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah’s Tamil Thriller After Theatrical Run

JAPAN INCOMING CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY MINORU KIHARA ANNOUNCES MINISTERS IN TAKAICHI CABINET

Exclusive-Chipmaker CXMT plans Shanghai listing with $42 billion valuation, sources say

BRIEF-Ecopro To Divest 11 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

Analysis-US-Australia rare earths deal is a start but won't shake China dominance any time soon

Viral Video: Iconic Pune Fort ‘Purified’ With Gaumutra After Woman Offers Namaz

Bhai Dooj 2025: 50 Best WhatsApp and Instagram Messages and Wishes for Brothers and Sisters

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Defiant former French president Sarkozy to begin five-year prison term

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India
BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India
BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India
BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India
QUICK LINKS