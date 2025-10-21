BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

The second one day international (ODI) between West Indies and Bangladesh will be held on October 21, 2025, in Sher e Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh wins the three match series 1-0 with a 74 runs conquest in the inaugural ODI.

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming

Bangladesh recorded a total score of 207 in the first ODI with great performances by Towhid Hridoy with 51 runs and Mahidul Islam Ankon with 46 runs. Their bowlers, headed by the spectacular half dozen wicket spurt made by Rishad Hossain, held the West Indies down to 133 runs, and the victory was easily achieved. West Indies will be in search of a retaliation and the showman of the first match was Brandon King who scored 44 in the first game.

Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live

The live action of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies can be watched by fans in India via the FanCode application and the FanCode web site. It is important to note that the match is not going to be aired on television. The game will start at 1: 30 PM IST with the toss at 12.30 PM IST.

Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live Match Prediction

Considering the state of the Sher e Bangla National Stadium that is traditionally conducive to batting, the winning team can choose to bat first. Since Bangladesh has performed excellently in the first ODI and it is their home ground, they slightly have an edge over other teams in the second ODI. There is, however, the chance of the series being evened off by the West Indies, who have had a good performance.

