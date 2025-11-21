Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

In a dramatic semifinal clash at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Bangladesh A edged out India A in a tense Super Over to secure their place in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final on Friday. The match, filled with twists and pressure moments, ended with Bangladesh A delivering a stunning knockout blow to the Jitesh Sharma-led Indian side.
After being put in to bat, Bangladesh A posted a competitive 194/6 in 20 overs. India A’s chase, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya, kept them alive till the final overs, but they eventually finished at 194/6, forcing the game into a Super Over.
The tie-breaker, however, turned out to be a nightmare for India A. Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol produced a sensational Super Over, dismissing both Indian batters in the first two balls and bundling India out for 0, a rare occurrence in T20 cricket.
Chasing one run for victory, Bangladesh A survived a moment of drama when Yasir Ali was caught at long-on on the first ball. But the very next delivery from Suyash Sharma turned decisive a wide down the leg side, handing Bangladesh A the winning run and a place in the final.
The loss ended India A’s campaign, eliminating the prospect of a high-voltage India vs Pakistan final. Bangladesh A will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A in the title clash.
With this thrilling win, Bangladesh A continue their dominant run in the tournament, having topped Group B and now punching their ticket to the summit clash in dramatic fashion.
ALSO READ: No-Handshake Policy To Continue? BCCI Says It’s “Not An Astrologer” Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.