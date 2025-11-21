LIVE TV
jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy
Home > Sports > Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

Bangladesh A stunned India A in a Super Over thriller to reach the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final in Doha. Ripon Mondol’s brilliant bowling bundled India out for 0 in the Super Over, handing Bangladesh a dramatic win and a spot in the final.

Bangladesh A beat India A in a Super Over to storm into the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final. (Photo: X/@BCBtigers)
Bangladesh A beat India A in a Super Over to storm into the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final. (Photo: X/@BCBtigers)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 21, 2025 19:36:37 IST

Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

In a dramatic semifinal clash at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Bangladesh A edged out India A in a tense Super Over to secure their place in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final on Friday. The match, filled with twists and pressure moments, ended with Bangladesh A delivering a stunning knockout blow to the Jitesh Sharma-led Indian side.

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh A posted a competitive 194/6 in 20 overs. India A’s chase, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya, kept them alive till the final overs, but they eventually finished at 194/6, forcing the game into a Super Over.

The tie-breaker, however, turned out to be a nightmare for India A. Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol produced a sensational Super Over, dismissing both Indian batters in the first two balls and bundling India out for 0, a rare occurrence in T20 cricket.

Chasing one run for victory, Bangladesh A survived a moment of drama when Yasir Ali was caught at long-on on the first ball. But the very next delivery from Suyash Sharma turned decisive a wide down the leg side, handing Bangladesh A the winning run and a place in the final.

The loss ended India A’s campaign, eliminating the prospect of a high-voltage India vs Pakistan final. Bangladesh A will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A in the title clash.

With this thrilling win, Bangladesh A continue their dominant run in the tournament, having topped Group B and now punching their ticket to the summit clash in dramatic fashion.

ALSO READ: No-Handshake Policy To Continue? BCCI Says It’s “Not An Astrologer” Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 7:36 PM IST
Tags: Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025Bangladesh AIndia ARising Stars Asia Cup final

Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

QUICK LINKS