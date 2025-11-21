LIVE TV
Home > Sports > No-Handshake Policy To Continue? BCCI Says It's "Not An Astrologer" Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

No-Handshake Policy To Continue? BCCI Says It’s “Not An Astrologer” Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says India’s no-handshake policy with Pakistan is likely to continue, citing an unconducive geopolitical situation. He added he “is not an astrologer” and cannot predict when normal cricketing interactions will resume.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 21, 2025 19:19:57 IST

No-Handshake Policy To Continue? BCCI Says It’s “Not An Astrologer” Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has indicated that India’s no-handshake policy with Pakistan is likely to continue, with secretary Devajit Saikia asserting that the geopolitical situation between the two nations remains “not conducive” for normal on-field interactions. Saikia’s comments come amid ongoing controversies surrounding India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players at recent ICC and ACC events.

‘Not an Astrologer,’ Says BCCI on Future of Handshake Protocol

Speaking to RevSportz, Saikia was asked whether India would reconsider its stance going forward, especially after multiple incidents where Indian teams senior men, women, and A squads skipped handshakes with Pakistan players.

“I am not an astrologer. I cannot predict anything. Everything is dependent on the geopolitical situation. The situation is not very conducive till now. Tomorrow I do not know,” Saikia said, emphasising that the continuation or withdrawal of the policy hinges entirely on political circumstances between the two countries.

India Maintains No-Handshake Stance Across Tournaments

During the Asia Cup 2025, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav triggered debate after he did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss. The stance held firm across all three India-Pakistan clashes during the tournament, including the final. There was no handshake before or after matches, and the approach was replicated by the women’s team at the Women’s ODI World Cup and India A during the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.

The continued absence of handshakes has once again highlighted the strained cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, with bilateral cricket already suspended for more than a decade.

Asia Cup Trophy Still With ACC After India Declined To Receive It

Adding to the tension is the unresolved issue surrounding the Asia Cup trophy. India reportedly refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai after winning the tournament. Naqvi left the stadium with the trophy, which remains at the ACC headquarters.

“This is an unfortunate situation which has been going on since the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai. We hope the trophy will come back to India as soon as possible. In the ICC meeting, I personally met the ACC president on the sidelines. There were positive discussions and very soon we hope that a solution will emerge to close this chapter,” Saikia said.

India-Pakistan Cricket Interactions Remain Limited

With no bilateral series planned and political tensions dictating cricketing protocols, India and Pakistan continue to interact only during ICC and ACC tournaments. The no-handshake policy now stands as another reminder of the diplomatic freeze influencing sporting conduct.

As Saikia reiterated, whether things change in the near future depends solely on geopolitics and until then, the symbolic gesture of a handshake will remain off the table.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 7:19 PM IST
Tags: BCCI statementdevajit-saikiaIndia Pakistan cricket tensionsno-handshake policy

