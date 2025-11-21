‘India’s Go-To Bowler’: Ex-Cricketer Saba Karim Lauds Bumrah Over The Opening Test Against South Africa

In the latest people- former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim applauded Jasprit Bumrah’s impact in the opening Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, stating that Bumrah concentrates on controllable factors and delivers consistently, no matter the pitch conditions. South Africa beat India by 30 runs in the first Test after India fell short of the 124-run chase in the final innings. The match ended inside three days, with both batting units struggling, and Temba Bavuma finishing as the only half-centurion. The victory marked South Africa’s first Test win in India since 2010. India will aim to level the two-match series in the second Test in Guwahati. During the JioStar programme ‘Game Plan’, Karim described Bumrah as India’s most reliable bowler for breaking crucial stands in any phase of the game. He added that Bumrah’s current fitness and strong wicket-taking intent are encouraging signs for the team.

“I think he believes only in the things he can control, and the wicket, for that matter, becomes irrelevant for him because he has those special skills that come into effect whenever the team needs them, not only in the first innings, but also in the second. To break a partnership, you look to Jasprit Bumrah,” JioStar expert Saba Karim said.



“In all conditions, he’s your go-to bowler. And I thought that in this Test match at least, except for the final day, where he was brought in late, he was utilised quite well. In the first innings, that extended spell worked so well for him. It also shows and augurs well for India that he is so fit at the moment and hungry to pick up more wickets,” Karim added.



Karim said India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s aggressive approach is fine, but he must become wiser with shot selection as he matures. Karim felt Jaiswal showed impatience at Eden Gardens–trying to start fast rather than adjusting to the conditions–which led to his dismissal in the first innings.



“The approach is fine, but as you grow as a batter, you also need to be more judicious with your shot selection. I understand that you are a swashbuckling opener and want to maintain an attacking mindset, but you still need to pick the right ball and the right surface to play those shots. I didn’t see that in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s effort in this Test match (at Eden Gardens),” said Karim.



“In the second innings, although he got a special delivery from Marco Jansen, what happened in the first innings showed that he was losing patience. He wanted to get off the mark or play big shots very early in his innings because, in his mind, his template is to start quickly and then build later. At times, you need to change your scoring pattern to make big runs and build partnerships. I think that’s one area where Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to improve,” he concluded.

(Inputs from Agency)

Must Read: IND A Vs BAN A LIVE Cricket Score And Updates, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st Semi-Final: Fans Keep A Keen Eye On Vaibhav Suryavanshi