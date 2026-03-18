Barcelona vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League match on TV and Online In India

Barcelona will host Newcastle United in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash at Camp Nou on Wednesday. After a tight first leg, both teams still have everything to play for.

The opening match at St. James’ Park ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw. Newcastle looked set for victory after a late goal from Harvey Barnes in the 86th minute. However, Barcelona fought back when Dani Olmo won a penalty, and Lamine Yamal calmly converted it in stoppage time.

Despite the late equaliser, Barcelona were largely outplayed in the first leg. Head coach Hansi Flick admitted his team did not perform at their usual level and stressed the need for improvement.

Flick has warned his players that the second leg will be a tough and physical contest. He emphasised that Barcelona must be at their very best to secure a place in the next round, especially against a confident Newcastle side that proved its strength in the first meeting.

With home advantage and experience on their side, Barcelona will look to take control, while Newcastle aim to pull off a big result away from home in what promises to be an intense encounter.

Barcelona vs Newcastle Live Streaming, Champions League 2025-26

When will the Barcelona vs Newcastle Champions League 2025-26 match take place?

The Barcelona vs Newcastle Champions League 2025-26 match will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

When will the Barcelona vs Newcastle Champions League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Where will the Barcelona vs Newcastle Champions League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Newcastle Champions League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Sports Network, Sony Live app and website from 11:30 PM IST on March 15, 2026.

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