The deadly airstrike in Kabul has sparked widespread concern and anger. According to Afghan authorities, the attack on a large drug rehabilitation centre late Monday night killed at least 400 people and injured around 250 others. The centre, which many sources say could accommodate 2,000 patients, was primarily treating poor people. Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of carrying out the attack. Pakistan, however, has denied the strike and said that it was a precision operation against militant groups that it accuses of planning attacks against it.

This unfortunate event has further aggravated the strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Both countries are blaming each other for security problems along the border. In the meantime, rescue workers in Kabul were busy searching through the debris and extinguishing the fires that had broken out after the strike. Afghan cricketer Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar vehemently condemned the attack and expressed his sorrow. He remarked that the centre was a lifeline for destitute people who could not afford any kind of treatment. Targeting such a facility, according to him, is both against humanitarian values and deeply painful for the people of Afghanistan.

Afghan cricketer Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar expressed his strong condemnation of the attack and shared his sorrow. He stated that the centre was working.

Ghazanfar is bought by the Mumbai Indians

Ghazanfar, who was bought by the Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League, also appealed to India and other nations for help. He said Afghanistan sees India as a close friend and hopes for support to prevent such incidents in the future. He warned that repeating Afghanistan’s troubled history could lead to serious consequences for the region.

Rashid Khan replied emotionally. He said he was very sad. All in all, this situation is just one more example of the increasing tension in the area, and it brings to the fore the grave issue of the protection of civilians. Moreover, it has sparked demands for the world community to be informed and to take measures so that there is no more bloodshed.

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