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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Is This Rohit Sharma’s Last Season With Mumbai Indians? Retirement Buzz Grows After Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Remarks

IPL 2026: Is This Rohit Sharma’s Last Season With Mumbai Indians? Retirement Buzz Grows After Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Remarks

Rohit Sharma will be back in action in white-ball cricket as he is all set to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026.

Rohit Sharma during practice session. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma during practice session. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 18, 2026 17:28:08 IST

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IPL 2026: Is This Rohit Sharma’s Last Season With Mumbai Indians? Retirement Buzz Grows After Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Remarks

The cricket carnival is all set to return as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to kickstart from March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener in Bengaluru. The fixtures have been announced for the first phase which will be played till April 12. 

Mumbai Indians will commence their tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders. The side will then travel to Delhi to face the Capitals on April 4 before moving to Guwahati to take on Rajasthan Royals on April 7. 

The Hardik Pandya-led side will return home for their last fixture in the first phase and will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. 

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Rohit Sharma Returns to Action

Former skipper Rohit Sharma will be back in action during the IPL 2026. While the right-handed batter had a decent run in the ODI series against South Africa, he did have a lean patch against New Zealand. Sharma has already bid adieu to T20Is and Tests and is focusing on ODIs. But he has continued to play the IPL. 

Rohit Sharma’s Performance in the Last Season

Rohit Sharma didn’t have a great run in the IPL 2025 where he scored 418 run sin 15 matches at an average of 29.85. The right-hander did get four fifties during the course. Though, he was largely used as an Impact Player last season due to fitness niggles. MI would seek a bit more contribution from him to get a steady start at the top. 

“Rohit, the way we managed him last year, obviously he had a few niggles as well, so you just needed to manage that. And the thing is he’s still making a huge impact on the team, whether he’s on the field or not. But definitely this year I want to keep him on the field as much as I can,” Mahela Jayawardene said at an event.

Could This be Rohit Sharma’s Last IPL?

The Mumbai Indians have already given the captaincy to Hardik Pandya under whom they reached the playoffs last year. Rohit’s form in the previous edition wasn’t a great one as mentioned above. The form wasn’t the only issue last year but it was fitness as well. MI would need an opener who could provide them with brisk yet stable starts. 

At the moment, they have Ryan Rickleton and Quinton de Kock along side Rohit in the squad who can open the innings. But having two overseas players at the top take fill up two slots out of the four. They would need an Indian player. 

Who Can Come in?

With Ishan Kishan set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in absence of Pat Cummins in initial stage of the tournament this year, it seems SRH are looking at him for longer time in the unit. But in case, he comes into the auction, MI might get an Indian opener who can also keep wickets from them. Moreover, he has the captaincy experience having led his state side to Syed Mushtaq Ali title win in December last year. Hardik has already taken that position but Ishan can be a vital cog in the when as far as the leadership group is concerned. Also, he has played for the franchise earlier as well. 

Also Read: Shivam Dube Reveals ‘Heartwarming’ Reason To Go ‘Incognito’ During Train Journey Post T20 WC 2026 Final | Video

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 5:28 PM IST
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IPL 2026: Is This Rohit Sharma’s Last Season With Mumbai Indians? Retirement Buzz Grows After Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Remarks
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