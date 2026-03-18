Shivam Dube Reveals ‘Heartwarming’ Reason To Go ‘Incognito’ During Train Journey Post T20 WC 2026 Final | Video

India’s swashbuckling all-rounder Shivam Dube revealed the reason for ‘urgency’ which pushed him to travel to Mumbai in a train right after India clinched the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, Dube was one of the key players in India’s campaign, as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side defeated New Zealand in the final. In a viral video, Dube revealed that he was getting anxious to meet his father and his children as he failed to take a morning train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

As per a report by the Indian Express, Dube travelled in a 3AC train along with his wife and a friend. The all-rounder confirmed the report while addressing the audience in an event, “Ghar jaake mujhe apne bachche aur apne papa se milne ki kaafi anxiety ho rahi thi… isliye main subah-subah ghar chala aaya. Wait, hi nahi ho raha thha (I was feeling anxious to meet my child and my father at home… that is why I left early in the morning. I just could not wait),” Dube said.

Check out the video here:

Shivam Dube finally reveals why he left by train early the very next morning after winning the T20 World Cup. Dube said — “Ghar jaake mujhe apne bachche aur apne papa se milne ki kaafi anxiety ho rahi thi… isliye main subah-subah ghar chala aaya. Wait hi nahi ho raha tha.”… pic.twitter.com/QepwmKLP0S — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 18, 2026







The report also stated that Dube remained low-key during his journey to avoid any crowds. He remained in his car until he had to board his train at 5:10 am.

To keep a low profile, the 32-year-old wore a cop, covered his face with a mask, and sported a full-sleeved T-shirt as he stayed confined to an upper berth during the entire journey.

As a ticket checker came to the compartment, he took a glance at the upper berth and asked, “Shivam Dube? Who is he, a cricketer?” To which Dube’s wife replied, “No, no. Where would he come from?”

Shivam Dube In T20 World Cup 2026

Dube amassed 235 runs in nine innings with an impressive average of 39.16 and a staggering strike rate of 169.06.

He has also scalped five wickets with the ball for India. He has been the crisis man for the defending champions throughout the tournament.

He yet again delivered with his big hits in the final over of the T20 World Cup final, smashing an unbeaten 26 off just 8 balls. He smashed NZ’s James Neesham for 24 runs in the final over, which powered India to 255 for 5.

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