Home > Sports > Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch El Clasico On Tv and Online In India

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch El Clasico On Tv and Online In India

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: Barcelona will be up against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona. (Photo Credits: X)
Real Madrid vs Barcelona. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 11, 2026 16:24:22 IST

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch El Clasico On Tv and Online In India

Barcelona will be up against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They will play the final against each other for the fourth consecutive year. 

The two sides have met 262 times across competitions, with Real Madrid winning 107 matches and Barcelona claiming 104 victories, while 51 encounters ended in draws.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match take place?

The Spanish Super Cup 2026 final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

At what time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match take place?

The Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will start at 12.30 AM IST on Monday, January 12.





How to watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match in India?

The live telecast of the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will not be available in India.



How to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match in India?



The live streaming of the Spanish Super Cup final will be available on the FanCode app and website.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 4:24 PM IST
Tags: Barcelonareal madridReal Madrid vs BarcelonaSpanish Super Cup Final

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch El Clasico On Tv and Online In India

