Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch El Clasico On Tv and Online In India

Barcelona will be up against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They will play the final against each other for the fourth consecutive year.

The two sides have met 262 times across competitions, with Real Madrid winning 107 matches and Barcelona claiming 104 victories, while 51 encounters ended in draws.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match take place?

The Spanish Super Cup 2026 final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

At what time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match take place?

The Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will start at 12.30 AM IST on Monday, January 12.

🍿 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧'𝗦 𝗦𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟: ⏰ 7pm:

🔵 Barcelona vs. Real Madrid ⚪️ Who do you think is winning tonight?







🚨 Kylian Mbappé will start on the bench for Real Madrid against Barcelona tonight. 🇫🇷 Gonzalo Garcia is expected to be a starter 🇪🇸







How to watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match in India?

The live telecast of the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will not be available in India.

Summary of Real Madrid's training today in preparation for the Spanish Super Cup final vs Barcelona







How to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Final match in India?

🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the Supercopa final! 🏆🇪🇸







The live streaming of the Spanish Super Cup final will be available on the FanCode app and website.

