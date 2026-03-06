Bas Fielding Pe Cricket Nahi Khela! Mohammad Amir Hits Back At Kaif After ‘Level’ Jibe

The verbal volley between former cricketers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Kaif has escalated into a full-blown war of words. Following India’s clinical march to the T20 World Cup 2026 final, Amir has launched a scathing counter-attack against Kaif, dismissing the Indian veteran as a player who owed his career more to his fielding than his cricketing prowess.

The friction began when Amir predicted that India would fail to reach the semi-finals. After the Men in Blue proved him wrong by defeating the West Indies, Kaif took to social media to label Amir an “attention seeker,” suggesting that Pakistani cricketers make such claims simply to stay in the news because their own team’s “level” doesn’t compare to India’s.

Amir Questions Kaif’s Credentials

Refusing to back down, Amir took to his YouTube channel to dismantle Kaif’s T20 credentials. Bringing up specific statistics, the former pacer pointed out Kaif’s modest IPL record to question his standing in the shortest format.

“I don’t know about his cricketing career, how much he’s played. I checked his stats; he just played 29 matches in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 103,” Amir remarked. “He said that I was speaking about India to gain some attention. Firstly, I don’t need to get attention by speaking about India. Mr Kaif, I have played 350 T20s, you can check my stats.”

Amir didn’t stop at numbers, taking a personal swipe at Kaif’s reputation as a fielding specialist. “Moreover, main bas fielding pe cricket nahi khela (I didn’t play cricket just due to my fielding). I have played after giving performances. Aap Dada ko thank you bole (You should be thankful to Dada, Sourav Ganguly). I have heard that you played cricket only because of your fielding,” he added.

“Just a Case of Giving Opinions”

While India further embarrassed Amir’s predictions by beating England on Thursday to set up a final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, the pacer maintained that his analysis was purely technical. He argued that the Indian side, now missing the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is no longer the “favorite” in his eyes.

“There was nothing to feel bad about. It was just a case of giving opinions. I am doing so, and you are as well,” Amir stated. “When Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were there, I always used to pick India as favourites. Right now, I don’t think they are favourites.”

Amir concluded by flipping the script on Kaif’s “attention-seeking” jibe. “You have played fewer T20Is than I have. Even I can say that you spoke about Mohammad Amir to gain some attention in Pakistan.”

As India prepares for the grand finale on Sunday, this cross-border spat has added an extra layer of spice to an already feverish World Cup atmosphere.

