Bayern vs PSG live FREE Streaming Details: TV Channel, Start Time, Prediction, Lineup, Team News for UEFA Champions League semifinal In India, Middle East, Europe

Bayern vs PSG live FREE Streaming Details: The European classic will come to an end as Bayern Munich take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Defending champions PSG travel to Germany with a narrow 5-4 aggregate lead after a historic nine-goal thriller in the first leg.

Bayern vs PSG Kick-Off Times & Broadcast Details

Fans across the globe can tune in to witness this heavyweight clash on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 (local time).

India: The match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 7. It will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and available for streaming on Sony LIV.

The match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 7. It will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and available for streaming on Sony LIV. Middle East & North Africa (MENA): Action begins at 10:00 PM GST on May 6, with beIN SPORTS providing exclusive coverage.

Action begins at 10:00 PM GST on May 6, with beIN SPORTS providing exclusive coverage. Europe: Most European regions, including France and Germany, will see a 9:00 PM CET kick-off. Broadcasters include Canal+ (France) and DAZN/Amazon Prime (Germany).

Bayern vs PSG Team News & Injury Updates

Bayern Munich

Head coach Vincent Kompany has a relatively fit squad. The Bavarians have Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof back while Serge Gnabry and Raphaël Guerreiro are still out. Konrad Laimer will probably be back in the starting XI to give defensive stability to midfield.

PSG

The Parisians are dealt a huge blow with star right-back Achraf Hakimi ruled out with a hamstring injury. Luis Enrique is likely to ask Warren Zaïre-Emery to play in a defensive position to try and contain Bayern’s dangerous wide attackers.

Bayern vs PSG Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane.

PSG (4-3-3): Safonov; Zaïre-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabián Ruiz, João Neves, Vitinha; Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola.

Bayern vs PSG Match Prediction

Bayern are slight favourites to win the 90-minute market with Harry Kane in record-breaking form (52 goals this season) and the home advantage at the Allianz Arena. However, PSG have won their last five away games without conceding a goal, impressive wins at Chelsea and Liverpool among them.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 PSG (6-6 on aggregate) Both sides continue to attack in a relentless fashion so expect this tie to go to extra time or penalties.