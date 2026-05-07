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Home > Sports News > Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich

Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain reached their second straight UEFA Champions League final after a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich secured a 6-5 aggregate victory. Ousmane Dembele starred for PSG, while Harry Kane’s late goal proved insufficient as Luis Enrique’s side booked an Arsenal showdown.

PSG defeated Bayern Munich to reach second UEFA Champions League Final in a row. Image Credit: AFP
PSG defeated Bayern Munich to reach second UEFA Champions League Final in a row. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 09:19 IST

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Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich

Bayern vs PSG, UEFA Champions League: Getting to their second Champions League final in a row, holders Paris St. Germain drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich on Wednesday. They won 6-5 on aggregate following a thrilling second leg that was much more cautious than their goal-filled first meeting. After three minutes, Ousmane Dembele’s strike put PSG up, but Harry Kane’s goal deep in second-half stoppage time was the only way Bayern could overcome the French team’s well-organized defense.

PSG make back-to-back UCL Finals

After the London team defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory, the French team will take on Arsenal in the showcase match on May 30 in Budapest. After their ambitions of winning a trifecta were dashed, Bayern, who were aiming to make it to their first Champions League final since 2020, can now only add the German Cup to their Bundesliga title this season.  “The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique, who has guided the team to back-to-back Champions League finals. “We’re so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row. It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar, we love to press higher. We are very happy,” he said.

Holding a 5-4 advantage from a scintillating first leg, PSG got off to a perfect start when Dembele, who scored twice last week, rifled home from a perfectly timed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cutback. Dembele and Kvaratskhelia had both scored twice in the first leg. Bayern upped the pressure almost instantly and went close but both Michael Olise and Luis Diaz narrowly missed the target with shots from the edge of the box. The Germans had boxed their opponents in their own half but keeper Manuel Neuer still had to come to their rescue in the 33rd minute, palming Joao Neves’ header wide to keep Bayern in the game. His PSG counterpart Matvei Safonov responded with a superb save of his own, stopping Jamal Musiala’s low drive from close range a minute before the break. 

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It was initially one-way traffic after the interval with PSG again sitting back, but threatening on the counter-attack. With the hosts, who needed two goals, growing more desperate, PSG found more space in the second half and went close through Desire Doue and Kvaratskhelia late in the game. Bayern’s top scorer Kane, who had hardly had a look-in, found just enough space to drill in a stoppage-time equaliser, scoring for a seventh consecutive game in the competition.

But his 55th goal across all competitions this season for Bayern came too late as the hosts ran out of time. “Somehow it felt like we were missing the final punch, that really clear 100 percent chance,” said Bayern defender Konrad Laimer. “In the end, that one goal came a little too late. I think if it comes a bit earlier, then the whole stadium comes alive again.”

Manuel Neuer reacts to loss against Arsenal

Bayern Munich lacked the clinical finishing and killer instinct shown by Paris St Germain, their goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said, after the French side reached the Champions League final with a 1-1 draw in Germany on Wednesday. For Bayern, who had been chasing a treble, it was a disappointing end to what had been a strong Champions League campaign. They had lost the first leg in Paris 5-4 after trailing 5-2 early in the second half. “I think we didn’t have the killer instinct in attack today,” said Neuer, who made several good saves. “We didn’t have clear-cut chances today, but we still created enough to score.”

Also Read: UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years

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Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich

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Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich
Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich
Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich
Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich

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