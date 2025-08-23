LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Cuts Ties With Crucial Support Staff Member Ahead Of Asia Cup, Alleges Gautam Gambhir Influence

BCCI Cuts Ties With Crucial Support Staff Member Ahead Of Asia Cup, Alleges Gautam Gambhir Influence

BCCI has dropped a 15-year-old association of team masseur Rajeev Kumar before the Asia Cup in the UAE. His departure comes after a raft of back-room restructuring under Gautam Gambhir as the board re-aligns its support staff, although it has retained many of the big names such as Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel.

BCCI Cuts Ties with Crucial Support Staff Member Ahead of Asia Cup, Alleges Gautam Gambhir Influence (Image Credit - X)
BCCI Cuts Ties with Crucial Support Staff Member Ahead of Asia Cup, Alleges Gautam Gambhir Influence (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 23, 2025 11:22:37 IST

This is a big move from BCCI before the Asia Cup which is set to start from September 9 in UAE. The board has parted ways with its longtime team masseur Rajeev Kumar who had served the Indian cricket set up close to 15 years.

BCCI parts ways with Rajeev Kumar

Rajeev Kumar, who has worked as team masseur on several tours including the recent one to England, will not be retained. The BCCI has decided not to renew his contract and this has been part of their revamping of the support staff.

It is alleged that this restructuring is an indication of the Gautam Gambhir era Earlier the board had sacked Abhishek Nayar, the assistant coach, and Soham Desai, the strength and conditioning coach.

“The Indian board has decided to discontinue with Rajeev’s services. The Indian team had already appointed a masseur, which was recommended by team management before,” a BCCI source told the Indian Express.

Gautam Gambhir influence on support staff decisions

ASome quarters in the Indian cricket system feel that having the same support staff over prolonged periods is counter-productive, according to PTI. This faith has apparently informed the BCCI of late, as the appointment of Gambhir as head coach is the latest move.

Rajeev Kumar was a blue-eyed boy in the team, and that too especially among the fast bowlers. He gained more popularity after Mohammed Shami posted a birthday picture with Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The BCCI had earlier released masseur Arun Kanade too Soham Desai was given an opportunity to stay but he decided to move on. The coach of the fielding team T Dilip was also briefly relieved but reinstated by the board after it reversed its decision.

BCCI strengthens coaching unit after setbacks

Following the defeat of India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the batting coach was changed and Sitanshu Kotak was hired. This transformation also saw the departure of Abhishek Nayar whose tenure saw India win the Champions Trophy.

The leadership style adopted by Gautam Gambhir has resulted in a lot of change in staff composition. He was appointed head coach in July 2024, and hired Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches and Morne Morkel as bowling coach.

Continuity and change in India’s backroom staff

Although a number of support staff members are changed, some of them are still present. Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel remain in Gambhir team. The presence of these people shows that not every member in the previous arrangement has been marginalised.

The decision, however, closes a long chapter in the life of Rajeev Kumar with the Indian cricket. His work in over 10 years is not forgotten as the BCCI concentrates on its backroom staff makeover as it gears up toward a busy cricketing schedule.

Tags: Asia Cupasia cup 2025bccigautam gambhir

BCCI Cuts Ties With Crucial Support Staff Member Ahead Of Asia Cup, Alleges Gautam Gambhir Influence

