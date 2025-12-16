LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Introduces Salary Cap For Overseas Stars In IPL 2026 Auction, Here's Why

IPL 2026 Auction New Salary Cap Rule For Overseas Players: The BCCI claimed that the unrestricted bidding for foreign players would have the terrible effect of completely altering the team compositions and naturally the domestic players would be pushed away, the situation of which would be like that of the IPL and India’s wider cricket ecosystem maybe even bringing them down.

(Image Credit: @IPL via X)
(Image Credit: @IPL via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 16, 2025 13:09:38 IST

IPL 2026 Auction’s New Salary Cap Rule: With the IPL 2026 auction just around the corner, the BCCI has come up with a very strict regulation that not only puts a limitation on the salaries of overseas players but also has a significant impact on auction dynamics. According to the new rule, foreign players can be purchased at a maximum of INR 18 crore, notwithstanding the intensity of the bidding and the profile of the player. This has been a prominent change in auction dynamics since the last few seasons had witnessed overseas players getting huge bids that were at times even higher than those of the best Indian players. The ruling has caused instant and wide ranging debates among the different parties, such as franchises, fans and specialists, since it directly influences the team’s strategies and expensive signings.

BCCI Introduces Salary Cap For Overseas Players

The BCCI’s reason behind issuing the rule was to practice talent balancing between Indians and foreigners while preserving the long term structure of the league. The BCCI claimed that the unrestricted bidding for foreign players would have the terrible effect of completely altering the team compositions and naturally the domestic players would be pushed away, the situation of which would be like that of the IPL and India’s wider cricket ecosystem maybe even bringing them down. By limiting the foreign salaries to the amount of INR 18 crore the board is trying to make sure that the Indian players are always given the first place in the planning of the franchise and at the same time giving the inflation in prices caused by short lived buzz rather than sustained performance or availability.

IPL Auction 2026

Player availability and commitment are major factors that cause salary lock. The overseas players are generally not available for the complete IPL season due to their international obligations and injuries or simply because their employers do not want them to play so much, which in turn causes the franchises to endure loss in spite of large monetary investment. The BCCI thinks that the cap will cause the teams to become more cautious in their spending, practice more equitable distribution of funds, and make investments in long term squad depth rather than just in the case of big stars. This rule is going to change auction strategies, play off competition for top Indian players, and the league’s positioning as a breeding ground for domestic talent along with global stars that are being supported by the newcomers as the increase in the year 2026 draws nearer.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 12:40 PM IST
——————————————–
————————————————–

QUICK LINKS