BCCI Issues Strict IPL 2026 Guidelines, Warns Franchises and Players Over Honey-Trapping Risks and Hotel Rule Violations

BCCI Guidelines: Indian Premier League (IPL) teams reportedly received a letter from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the possible dangers of targeted honey-trapping throughout the competition. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, 57, warned the teams that it might result in serious accusations of sexual misconduct against the players and other officials participating in the tournament. The BCCI made it clear that all team members, including but not limited to players and support personnel, must abide by the recently released standards. According to this policy, team members are not allowed to let outsiders stay in their hotel rooms without notifying and getting permission from the management of the relevant team.

BCCI goes hard on IPL Franchises and players

In response to frequent violations during IPL 2026, the BCCI is ready to implement more stringent rules for players and team managers. Following the multiple controversies this season, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia indicated that new guidelines will be announced soon. The 57-year-old claims that people who are not allowed have been staying at official team hotels and traveling with players on team buses. He added that some outsiders were also discovered staying in players’ and support staff members’ rooms without permission, which is totally against the BCCI’s anti-corruption regulations. It is believed that the revised orders will be released by Thursday night.

IPL 2026 Players to be banned?

In its letter to the franchises, the BCCI has made it clear that players violating the rules and guidelines set by the board could face suspension. Apart from possible suspensions, players could face financial penalties, legal action in cases where a legal violation may have occurred, and other actions that the BCCI or the IPL authorities find suitable.

BCCI warns IPL teams of Honey-Trapping

Concerns over the presence of unapproved individuals with team members have led to the BCCI outlining the procedures in detail. The BCCI highlighted the possibility of targeted honey-trapping in the IPL and cautioned teams to exercise caution in a seven-page guideline sent to the team on Thursday night. In its seven-page document, BCCI said, “The BCCI draws the attention of all Franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times.”

Riyan Parag and Rajasthan Royals under spotlight

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been at the center of several disputes in the 2026 Indian Premier League. In violation of BCCI regulations, RR team manager Romi Bhinder was observed using a cell phone in the dugout, and team captain Riyan Parag was observed vaping in the dressing room. For their misbehavior, both were fined.

Riyan Parag was caught vaping during the PBKS vs RR match in New Chandigarh. Videos showing Riyan Parag vaping in the team’s changing room went viral. During the sixteenth over of the second inning, Parag was seen using what appeared to be an e-cigarette, or vape. Many fans expressed their worries and called for action as soon as the video became viral.

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