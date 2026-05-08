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Home > Sports News > Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report

Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report

Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: Despite leading India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title, Suryakumar Yadav could lose the T20I captaincy as the BCCI reportedly eyes Shreyas Iyer for the role. Selectors are planning for the LA Olympics 2028 and the next T20 World Cup cycle.

Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian team to T20 World Cup 2026 glory in his last assignment. Image Credit: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian team to T20 World Cup 2026 glory in his last assignment. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 10:05 IST

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Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report

Indian national cricket team T20I captain news: Suryakumar Yadav, having led the Indian team to a historic third T20 World Cup title in March, could find himself out of his captaincy role. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking beyond Suryakumar as the selectors meet. Looking at the next multi-nation event, the BCCI would have its eyes set on the elusive gold medal at the LA28 Olympics, where cricket has made a comeback and will be played in the shortest format. Meanwhile, the next T20 World Cup is also scheduled in the same year itself. Shreyas Iyer, who was not among the players picked in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, is among the front-runners to replace Suryakumar as India’s T20I captain.

Suryakumar Yadav to be sacked by BCCI?

Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly going to be dismissed from his position as captain of the T20I team, despite leading India to the T20 World Cup 2026 victory. The BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has reportedly “run out of patience” with Suryakumar’s poor batting history, according to a Times of India article. According to the report, when the team starts a new cycle after winning the T20 World Cup in 2026, the Team India selectors are also eager to add some new players to the T20I squad.

Who will be the next T20I captain of Team India?

According to reports, the BCCI wants to give Shreyas Iyer a return to the T20I team and make him captain, beginning with the post-IPL 2026 tour of England and Ireland. Iyer, who last played a T20I in 2023, could make a stellar comeback to the team in the shortest format. He will be expected to make a comeback as the captain of the shortest team. To put his achievement into perspective, Iyer has not only banged the door down to get back into the team, but he has done so while leading in IPL in an impeccable fashion in the last few years. The right-handed batter has jumped prospective candidates, including Axar Patel, who was the vice-captain of the ‘Men in Blue’ in the shortest format. 

You Might Be Interested In

Shreyas Iyer as T20 captain

Shreyas Iyer, despite not having led the Indian national cricket team even once in the shortest format, is arguably one of the greatest captains from the nation. Iyer has an impressive resume as the T20 captain in the Indian Premier League. He holds the record of leading not one, not two, but three teams to the final of the IPL. He has achieved this with Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Kolkata Knight Riders. While KKR had two titles before Iyer’s men won it in 2024, PBKS and DC have never won the title, making Iyer’s record of making the finals with them even more impressive. 

Iyer has led in the IPL in 97 games and has won 54 games. His win percentage of 55.67% is the second-highest among players with at least 60 games as captain in the tournament. Only MS Dhoni, with 57.87%, has a higher win percentage than Iyer. In a format like T20 where winning consistently is considered to be the toughest, Iyer has shown time and again why he is the best player to step up and take the responsibility of leading the Indian national cricket team in the shortest format. 

Also Read: Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide

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Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report

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Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report
Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report
Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report
Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report

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