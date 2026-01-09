BCCI Reveals Tilak Varma’s Injury Status After Recent T20 Setback for Team India

The Indian team of cricket saw a big blow when their star batter Tilak Varma was ruled out for the first three T20I matches against the Kiwis because of an injury that needed surgery. Varma underwent a successful operation for testicular torsion on January 7 in Rajkot while participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Hyderabad. The patient was only 23 years old.

Injury Details

Poor Varma experienced pain in the testicles, so he got some scans done at Gokul Hospital right away, which confirmed the diagnosis. He was discharged the next day in morning, stable and getting better, and expected to move to Hyderabad for rehabilitation. According to the BCCI, once the symptoms have completely gone and the wound has healed, he will gradually start doing physical training followed by skill work.

Impact on Team India

The first match of the 5 T20I series is on January 21 in Nagpur, and the Indian team will have to do without their middle-order star in the first match and more. The selectors are not going to call back Shubman Gill again as captain for the partial series, which would disrupt the team’s consistency. Varma’s recovery period of 3-4 weeks puts early T20 World Cup games in doubt, including the one against the USA on February 7. However, later ones, like against Pakistan on February 15, will still be possible.

Player Response

Tilak was quick to raise spirits via his social media accounts and give a promise to the fans of a faster-than-expected return. His exceptional performance, which included a match-winning 69 runs not out in the Asia Cup final, has made the team miss him as the Suryakumar Yadav squad is already short of quality. The BCCI will evaluate till the last two T20Is based on the treatment progress.