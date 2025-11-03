BCCI’s Prize Money For Indian Women’s Team Highlights Cricket’s Unequal Pay Reality, How Much Did Men’s Team Get?

The decision of the BCCI to grant the India women team a cash bonus upon winning the world cup in cricket has rekindled gender discrimination debate in the Indian cricket. Although the board declared a huge reward to the winning women team, critics indicated that the reward is very low compared to the one the male team got after winning the major tournaments. The difference brought a new wave of criticism of former players, fans and social commentators who claim that unlike in similar effort and international achievements, female players still face undermining in terms of money.

Cricket’s Unequal Pay Reality Highlighted By BCCI In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The BCCI, in the past, promised equal pay for Women players just like Men players. The BCCI awarded Rs 125 crore to winners of the T20 World Cup. As part of this, each of the 15 players received Rs 5 crore, including the three players who only played in practice matches. The BCCI said that they would award a total of Rs 51 crore to the women’s players for winning the ICC World Cup. This total included the amount awarded of Rs 40 crore from the ICC prize money. Essentially, the BCCI was providing equal payment for achievement of the women’s team to the men’s team due to receiving more money from the ICC for prize fund. Historically, and regardless of all the talk about gender equality with women’s cricket becoming a more prominent sporting option today, women playing cricket have always received less than male cricketers. There is still a significant disparity in the overall prize money awarded in tournaments if the BCCI/ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has harmonized match fees in most cricket formats.

Gender Pay Gap In T he World Of Cricket

Notwithstanding the criticism, there are those in the BCCI and the women in the world of cricket who view the bonus as a breakthrough of sorts, a move that is indicative of increased recognition of women achievement and market worth. However, this does not solve the bigger picture, at the point when the reward structure is not in the industry notably unbalanced, then then the difference between the acclaimed and money raked may continue to exist. With the action of the Indian female cricketers in the world scene still going on, the demand of equality in pay and appreciation is now stronger and more eminent than before.

