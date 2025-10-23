LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus

Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus

Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 04:28:03 IST

Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus

VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITES FROM REAL MADRID COACH, XABI ALONSO, AND JUVENTUS COACH, IGOR TUDOR COMPLETE STORY TO FOLLOW SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (OCTOBER 22, 2025)  (REUTERS – Access all) STORY: Real Madrid beat Juventus maintaining their 100% record in this season's Champions League on Wednesday (October 22) at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish team won with a goal by Jude Bellingham created by Vinicius Jr, who in the 58th minute took on three Juventus players and made space to shoot. His attempt rebounded off the post for Bellingham to slot home his first goal of the season since returning from shoulder surgery. Juve are winless since Sept 13 and have gone seven consecutive matches without a victory in all competitions. They have secured just two points from three Champions League games while Madrid have nine points. (Production: Mike Gore, Nina Lopez)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 4:28 AM IST
Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus

Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus

Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus
Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus
Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus
Bellingham pounces to fire Real Madrid to narrow win over Juventus
