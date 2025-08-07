Ben Shelton Soars Past Fritz to Reach Toronto Final

Ben Shelton powered past fellow American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday (august 06) night in an all-American semifinal at the National Bank Open in Toronto. The fourth seed displayed remarkable composure and confidence as he dominated the match from the baseline, securing a spot in the final of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event.

Shelton, 22, will now face 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who stunned top seed Alexander Zverev in a gripping three-set thriller earlier in the evening. Khachanov saved a match point and edged the German 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) to earn his place in the final.

Confidence and Execution Fuel Shelton’s Run

Shelton continues to impress with his rapid development on hard courts, building on his previous ATP titles in Tokyo (2023) and Houston (2024). “I’ve seen so many improvements in my game this week,” Shelton said after the win. “I’m not hesitating, I’m returning better, and I’m playing with real belief. Beating two top-10 players in a row is a big step for me.”

This week in Toronto has marked a breakthrough for Shelton, who appears increasingly comfortable on the big stage. “I’m expecting my shots to land in now. That belief makes a huge difference,” he added.

Khachanov Survives Zverev to Set Final Showdown

Khachanov, a seven-time ATP champion, was pushed to the limit by Zverev and had to dig deep to advance. “It was a real close one,” Khachanov admitted. “One point goes differently, and I’m out.”

Zverev, who won the event in 2017 and currently ranks No. 3 in the world, blamed a slow start for his defeat. “The first set was terrible. I gave him a head start, and he took advantage,” he said.

Final Looms With Big Stakes for Shelton

With top names like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz absent from the tournament, Shelton has capitalized on the opportunity. A win in Toronto would mark the biggest title of his career and further cement his status as one of the sport’s rising stars.

