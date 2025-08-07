LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ben Shelton Soars Past Fritz to Reach Toronto Final

Ben Shelton Soars Past Fritz to Reach Toronto Final

Ben Shelton defeated fellow American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the National Bank Open final in Toronto. The 22-year-old will face Karen Khachanov, who upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev. Shelton is aiming for his third career title and first ATP Masters 1000 crown.

Ben Shelton defeated fellow American Taylor Fritz (Image Credit - X)
Ben Shelton defeated fellow American Taylor Fritz (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 7, 2025 12:23:00 IST

Ben Shelton powered past fellow American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday (august 06)  night in an all-American semifinal at the National Bank Open in Toronto. The fourth seed displayed remarkable composure and confidence as he dominated the match from the baseline, securing a spot in the final of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event.

Shelton, 22, will now face 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who stunned top seed Alexander Zverev in a gripping three-set thriller earlier in the evening. Khachanov saved a match point and edged the German 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) to earn his place in the final.

Confidence and Execution Fuel Shelton’s Run

Shelton continues to impress with his rapid development on hard courts, building on his previous ATP titles in Tokyo (2023) and Houston (2024). “I’ve seen so many improvements in my game this week,” Shelton said after the win. “I’m not hesitating, I’m returning better, and I’m playing with real belief. Beating two top-10 players in a row is a big step for me.”

This week in Toronto has marked a breakthrough for Shelton, who appears increasingly comfortable on the big stage. “I’m expecting my shots to land in now. That belief makes a huge difference,” he added.

Khachanov Survives Zverev to Set Final Showdown

Khachanov, a seven-time ATP champion, was pushed to the limit by Zverev and had to dig deep to advance. “It was a real close one,” Khachanov admitted. “One point goes differently, and I’m out.”

Zverev, who won the event in 2017 and currently ranks No. 3 in the world, blamed a slow start for his defeat. “The first set was terrible. I gave him a head start, and he took advantage,” he said.

Final Looms With Big Stakes for Shelton

With top names like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz absent from the tournament, Shelton has capitalized on the opportunity. A win in Toronto would mark the biggest title of his career and further cement his status as one of the sport’s rising stars.

Also Read: Triple H Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Jaw-Dropping Return At SummerSlam!

Tags: Ben SheltonTaylor Fritztennis

RELATED News

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan
The Women’s NBA’s Most Baffling Mystery: Who’s Behind The Sex Toy Attacks?

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Ben Shelton Soars Past Fritz to Reach Toronto Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ben Shelton Soars Past Fritz to Reach Toronto Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ben Shelton Soars Past Fritz to Reach Toronto Final
Ben Shelton Soars Past Fritz to Reach Toronto Final
Ben Shelton Soars Past Fritz to Reach Toronto Final
Ben Shelton Soars Past Fritz to Reach Toronto Final

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?