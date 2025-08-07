LIVE TV
Triple H Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar's Jaw-Dropping Return At SummerSlam!

Triple H Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Jaw-Dropping Return At SummerSlam!

Brock Lesnar was a big WWE star from 2012 to 2023 and was planned for the 2024 Royal Rumble. But days before, a former WWE worker, Janel Grant, filed a lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon of sexual misconduct. She said McMahon used her to get Lesnar to sign a new WWE contract. Lesnar’s name is in the case but he is not charged.

Triple H Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar's jaw-dropping return at SummerSlam! (Image Credit - X)
Triple H Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar's jaw-dropping return at SummerSlam! (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 7, 2025 11:55:52 IST

Brock Lesnar surprised the WWE Universe by making an unexpected return during SummerSlam. After Cody Rhodes’ main event match, Lesnar stormed in and attacked John Cena, leaving fans stunned and confused by his sudden reappearance.

Brock Lesnar’s Return Was Set in Motion by WWE Officials

On the following episode of Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole revealed that WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque were behind the move to bring Lesnar back after nearly two years away from the ring.

Though Levesque had earlier hinted at Cena being responsible for Lesnar’s return during the post-show of SummerSlam, Cena himself dismissed that idea just a day later. But by Wednesday, Levesque was openly backing Cole’s statement.

While speaking on ESPN about WWE’s new deal for Premium Live Events with a major sports broadcaster, Levesque addressed Lesnar’s unexpected appearance and opened up about the decision to bring him back.

“When you’re Brock Lesnar, you sort of can, when that music hits, and you walk down that aisle, it doesn’t matter where he is. He sort of does what he wants to do,” Levesque said.

“So we’re thrilled to have ‘The Beast’ back. We hit him up, and said, ‘Time to come home.’ And he was into it, and here we are. A massive, massive moment for our WWE fans, something that they thought they wouldn’t get to see. And making a statement, as you’re watching right now, with John Cena. Huge. And we’re thrilled to have him back.”

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Career Took a Pause After Legal Allegations

Lesnar had been a regular part of WWE from 2012 to 2023. He was even scheduled to be in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match before legal troubles involving the company came to light.

Just days ahead of the Royal Rumble, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon. The claims were serious—accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and misconduct during her time at the company.

In the lawsuit, Grant alleged that McMahon used her as a “sexual favor” for Brock Lesnar to persuade him to re-sign with WWE. Although she stated that the two never physically met, she claimed they planned to and shared sexually explicit messages.

Lesnar’s name was mentioned 44 times in the legal document, yet he was not named as a defendant in the case.

WWE Pulled Lesnar From TV Following the Controversy

Following the legal accusations, WWE immediately removed Lesnar from TV appearances. He hadn’t been seen in any WWE programming since his 2023 SummerSlam match with Cody Rhodes.

The news of Lesnar’s return this week came as a huge shock. According to backstage reports, even people inside WWE were caught off guard by his appearance at SummerSlam.

Triple H Stands by the Decision to Bring Back ‘The Beast’

Even with the controversy still fresh in the minds of many, WWE’s top brass seems fully behind Lesnar’s return. For Triple H and other leaders, having Lesnar back feels like the right move for business and storytelling.

Now, with Lesnar’s re-entry into the WWE world, fans are eager to see what path his story will take next and whether more surprises are around the corner.

ALSO READ: Big News For WWE Fans: Roman Reigns' Next Appearance Revealed

Tags: Brock LesnarJanel GrantTriple HVince Mc MohanWWE

Triple H Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Jaw-Dropping Return At SummerSlam!

Triple H Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Jaw-Dropping Return At SummerSlam!
Triple H Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Jaw-Dropping Return At SummerSlam!
Triple H Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Jaw-Dropping Return At SummerSlam!
Triple H Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Jaw-Dropping Return At SummerSlam!

