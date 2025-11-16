LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news gaza ceasefire bcci Budgam accident globetrotter event hotstar Bihar Election 2025 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies Maharashtra bihar election results 2025 bihar news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

BCCI has confirmed the IPL 2026 auction will be held on December 16 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. After teams released retention lists, KKR and CSK enter with the biggest purses. A total of 173 players were retained, with ₹237.55 crore available for 77 slots.

BCCI confirms IPL 2026 auction. (Photo: X@IPL)
BCCI confirms IPL 2026 auction. (Photo: X@IPL)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 16, 2025 07:58:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction will be held on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This marks the third consecutive year the IPL auction will take place outside India, following Dubai (2024) and Jeddah (2025). The 2026 edition will be a single-day event.

The announcement came shortly after all ten IPL franchises released their lists of retained and released players ahead of the mini-auction. A total of 173 players, including 49 overseas cricketers, have been retained across teams. A combined purse of ₹237.55 crore will be available for 77 slots, including 31 overseas spots.

KKR and CSK Eye Big Buys With Massive Budgets

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to dominate the bidding with the largest available purses.

  • KKR enter the auction with a massive ₹64.3 crore, having released big names like Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, and Anrich Nortje. With 13 slots, including six for overseas players, the franchise is likely to undergo a major rebuild.

  • CSK freed up ₹40 crore, releasing players including Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, and Matheesha Pathirana. Despite trading in Sanju Samson, CSK will look to rebuild their bowling unit and may attempt to buy back Pathirana or target Ben Stokes, depending on his availability after the Ashes.

Key Team Retention Highlights

  • Punjab Kings retained the most players (21), entering the auction with ₹11.5 crore.

  • Mumbai Indians retained 20 players but have only ₹2.75 crore left — the lowest purse.

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad have 10 available slots, the most among all teams.

Retentions by the Numbers

Franchise Players Overseas Spent (₹ Cr) Purse Left (₹ Cr) Slots Overseas Slots
CSK 16 4 81.6 43.4 9 4
DC 17 3 103.2 21.8 8 5
GT 20 4 112.1 12.9 5 4
KKR 12 2 60.7 64.3 13 6
LSG 19 4 102.05 22.95 6 4
MI 20 7 122.25 2.75 5 1
PBKS 21 6 113.5 11.5 4 2
RCB 17 6 108.6 16.4 8 2
RR 16 7 108.95 16.05 9 1
SRH 15 6 99.5 25.5 10 2

The next stage will be player registration, followed by a shortlist of cricketers who will go under the hammer on December 16. With KKR and CSK holding the strongest purses and several star players released, the IPL 2026 auction promises intense bidding wars and major squad reshuffles.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Retention: Full List of CSK Retained and Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Sanju Samson Deal, Jadeja–Curran Exit, Captain Confirmed, Check Purse

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 7:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bccihome-hero-pos-3IPL 2026IPL 2026 AuctionIPL auction venue

RELATED News

Who Is Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend? Tennis Star Breaks Silence at ATP Finals

‘Sara Se Kab Shaadi?’ Fan’s Comment Leaves Shubman Gill’s Father Puzzled During India vs South Africa Test

Brazil Defeats Senegal 2-0 In Dominant International Friendly Clash

Georgia vs Spain World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live In India

IPL 2026 Retention: Full List of CSK Retained and Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Sanju Samson Deal, Jadeja–Curran Exit, Captain Confirmed, Check Purse

LATEST NEWS

Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

Budgam Road Accident: Tata Sumo Collides With Dumper Truck, 4 Killed And 5 Injured

Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband Who Once Made Headlines With Wedding Extravaganza

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Secret Aide ‘NH’ Managing Trump Amid Epstein Files Pressure

Tear Gas Fills Mexico City Streets As Gen Z Protesters Clash With Police Near National Palace

Tamil Nadu Knocks Supreme Court Doors After President Withholds NEET Exemption Bill

SS Rajamouli Unveils ‘Varanasi’, A Mythology Rich Time Travel Adventure, Check The Cast And Plot

China Furious Over Japan PM’s Taiwan Policy, Summons Ambassador, Issues Travel Advisory

NDA Meeting Monday, Nitish Kumar To Be Elected Leader Again After Bihar Elections Result

Maharashtra Shocker: 6 Year Old Girl Student Dies After Forced To Do 100 Sit Ups

Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction
Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction
Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction
Big Reveal: BCCI Officially Confirms Date And Venue For IPL 2026 Auction

QUICK LINKS