Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

The future of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reached a critical juncture following a “bombshell” report from The Mirror. Despite his central role in the club’s recent resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick, the 31-year-old is reportedly considering his options as he enters the final prime years of his career.

The Champions League Ultimatum

According to the report, Fernandes is prepared to wait until the end of the current campaign before making a definitive decision on his future. The primary factor influencing his choice is Champions League qualification. While United currently sits third in the Premier League, Fernandes reportedly views competing at Europe’s highest level as a non-negotiable requirement for his continued stay at Old Trafford.

The “Hurt” Behind the Scenes

Adding fuel to the exit speculation are claims that Fernandes felt “hurt” and “sad” by the club’s previous stance during the summer of 2025. The Portuguese international suggested that certain figures within the United hierarchy were open to cashing in on him when a staggering £100 million offer arrived from the Saudi Pro League.

“From the club’s side, I felt a bit like: ‘If you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit,” Fernandes reportedly told Canal 11.

United’s Record-Breaking Counter-Offer

To prevent their talisman from leaving, Manchester United is reportedly preparing a massive financial package. The Mirror suggests the club is willing to offer Fernandes a new contract worth up to £400,000-a-week, which would cement his status as one of the highest earners in the league’s history.

The Michael Carrick Factor

Beyond finances and trophies, the managerial situation remains a key variable. Fernandes has flourished under Michael Carrick, contributing seven goals and 14 assists this season. The midfielder is believed to be watching closely to see if the board appoints Carrick permanently or pursues a new direction, with his final decision likely coming after a meeting with the board and his subsequent departure for the 2026 World Cup with Portugal.