LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

Is Bruno Fernandes leaving Man Utd? Report says the captain is weighing up his future based on Champions League status and a potential £400k-a-week deal. Read the latest on the Saudi interest and his 'hurt' over previous transfer talks

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim. Photo: Bruno Fernandes- X
Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim. Photo: Bruno Fernandes- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 4, 2026 20:08:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

The future of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reached a critical juncture following a “bombshell” report from The Mirror. Despite his central role in the club’s recent resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick, the 31-year-old is reportedly considering his options as he enters the final prime years of his career.

The Champions League Ultimatum

According to the report, Fernandes is prepared to wait until the end of the current campaign before making a definitive decision on his future. The primary factor influencing his choice is Champions League qualification. While United currently sits third in the Premier League, Fernandes reportedly views competing at Europe’s highest level as a non-negotiable requirement for his continued stay at Old Trafford.

The “Hurt” Behind the Scenes

Adding fuel to the exit speculation are claims that Fernandes felt “hurt” and “sad” by the club’s previous stance during the summer of 2025. The Portuguese international suggested that certain figures within the United hierarchy were open to cashing in on him when a staggering £100 million offer arrived from the Saudi Pro League.

You Might Be Interested In

“From the club’s side, I felt a bit like: ‘If you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit,” Fernandes reportedly told Canal 11.

United’s Record-Breaking Counter-Offer

To prevent their talisman from leaving, Manchester United is reportedly preparing a massive financial package. The Mirror suggests the club is willing to offer Fernandes a new contract worth up to £400,000-a-week, which would cement his status as one of the highest earners in the league’s history.

The Michael Carrick Factor

Beyond finances and trophies, the managerial situation remains a key variable. Fernandes has flourished under Michael Carrick, contributing seven goals and 14 assists this season. The midfielder is believed to be watching closely to see if the board appoints Carrick permanently or pursues a new direction, with his final decision likely coming after a meeting with the board and his subsequent departure for the 2026 World Cup with Portugal.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 8:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed; Check All Details

Is Floyd Mayweather Returning? Logan Paul Reignites Payment Controversy

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

Babar Azam Dropped After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit? Pakistan Name Shaheen Afridi-Led ODI Squad vs Bangladesh | Check Full Squad

EXCLUSIVE: ‘People Called Us Weak’ — Coach Krishna Kumar Reveals Jammu & Kashmir’s Struggles Behind Historic Ranji Trophy 2026 Title

LATEST NEWS

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

Iran Signals Openness to CIA Talks Amid Ongoing US Military Operation But Washington Remains Skeptical Amid Middle East Tensions

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk’s Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

Holi Horror In Noida: 42-Year-Old Businessman Shot Dead In Society After Argument With Men Who Entered High-Rise Premises

‘Unprecedented Turnout Of Mourners’: Iran Postpones Khamenei Funeral, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

Did Iran Target Saudi’s Largest Oil Refinery? Defence Ministry Says Ras Tanura Faced Drone Attempt, No Damage Reported

Iran Targets Turkey In Fresh Missile Attack, Intercepted By NATO Air Defense; Ankara Says ‘Refrain Or It Could Escalate’

Why Is Iran Only Allowing Chinese Ships Through The Strait of Hormuz Amid Closure? Know The Reason Behind The Rare Gesture

Iran Says ‘No Trust In the Americans’, ‘Can Continue The War’ As Senior Aide To Late Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber Rules Out Negotiations Amid Conflict

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim
Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim
Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim
Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

QUICK LINKS