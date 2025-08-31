‘Gives Me a Lot of Fun’: Can This Ex-India Cricketer Become the Next Head Coach of Indian Cricket After Gautam Gambhir?

Ex-Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has come clean on the subject of his coaching desire by confessing that he is excited by the idea of working with the national team. After remaining part of the game, by commentating and analysing, Irfan is of the opinion that he can make the growth of the team rewarding and enjoyable.

Indian Cricket Coaching Path After Gambhir and Dravid

The last several years have seen the involvement of big names in the coaching of Indian cricket. Rahul Dravid has managed to make the team win the T20 World Cup, and the present head coach Gautam Gambhir has recently helped India win the champions trophy in 2025.

Now Irfan considers himself a person who may take the same way. “Oh yes, definitely, because I like seeing growth happen. Sitting back and watching growth happen, being involved in that, is something that gives me a lot of fun,” he told RevSportz.

Learning Inspiration From John Wright’s Coaching Style

Irfan looked back at his playing years and he attributed the attitude of leadership to his former Indian coach in cricket, John Wright. “I would like to share something here, that I really liked the coaching style of John Wright. When I first came into the Indian team, he used to work very hard, keep everyone very tight and get involved a lot amongst other things,” Irfan explained.

He underlined that the approach of Wright was all about players and creating a united team. “It was all about the players, managing everything from behind. That whole thing used to give me a lot of excitement. So, yes, in the future, when the time comes, why not? It will happen for sure,” he added.

Indian Cricket Legends and Future World Cup Prospects

The turning point was the stint of Wright as Indian cricket coach between 2000 and 2005. He steered the team to the 2002 champions trophy win, with Sri Lanka, and to the ODI world cup final in 2003. Irfan experiences such moments as being an affirmation that a firm guiding hand is important.

Other than coaching, Irfan has also discussed the future of such senior stars as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami in 2027 ODI World Cup. He confessed that their involvement would be hard based on the difficulties of being at match fitness at that phase of their career.

“My work, anyway, is more about broadcasting and coaching now, but when it is time to play, it is not too regular for me. In these situations, it is difficult to keep your body working,” Irfan replied pointing to the effect that physical demands have on the longevity of the players.

Pathan’s Coaching Dream and Indian Cricket’s Road Ahead

Irfan has so far remained involved in the game by commentating and mentoring. However, he has a definite goal of someday getting into the coaching position of Indian cricket. The enthusiasm that he portrayed implies that he is willing to take the challenge when the chance arises with a full heart.

