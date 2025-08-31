LIVE TV
Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das Lead Bangladesh to 8-Wicket Win Over Netherlands in 1st T20I

Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das Lead Bangladesh to 8-Wicket Win Over Netherlands in 1st T20I

Bangladesh started their T20I series in style with an eight-wicket win over the Netherlands in Sylhet. Taskin Ahmed’s four-wicket haul and Litton Das’ unbeaten 54 helped the hosts to a dominant victory.

Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das Lead Bangladesh to 8-Wicket Win Over Netherlands in 1st T20I (Image Credit - X/BCB)
Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das Lead Bangladesh to 8-Wicket Win Over Netherlands in 1st T20I (Image Credit - X/BCB)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 31, 2025 05:31:45 IST

Bangladesh began their T20 I series with the Netherlands with a dominant all round performance, winning their opening game with a resounding eight wicket victory in Sylhet. The hosts ran the small target of 137 down in 13.3 overs to win the match by 1-0 in the three-match series.

Taskin Ahmed stars with the ball

The Netherlands started on a good note as Max O’Dowd hit three boundaries off Shoriful Islam and a six off Mahedi Hasan. But Taskin Ahmed rush through him, and O’Dowd was thrown out by his first hit. Thencece the Dutch innings had lost their impulse, and the runs became run dry during the Power-play.

In his next over Taskin came back and hit him again, out of his over Vikramjit Singh had gone in an ambitious stroke to the ground. Teja Nidamanuru made a quick cameo of 27 in 11 balls, but Bangladesh bowlers took a tight rein and wickets were falling at frequent intervals.

Saif Hassan delivers crucial blows for Bangladesh

The introduction by Saif Hassan was decisive. His maiden T20I wicket was picked by Scott Edwards who was brilliantly caught by Jaker Ali at long leg. Nidamanuru followed later when he mistimed a shot to deep midwicket and left the Netherlands with little to do but rebuild against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack.

The visitors were able to make 136/8 in 20 overs only. Mustafizur Rahman added a wicket, and Taskin ended with great numbers 4/28. The remaining eight overs yielded only 52, which underscores the clinical performance of the Bangladeshi bowling unit in its own territory.

Litton Das anchors the chase for Bangladesh

In pursuit of the target of 137, Bangladesh started off on a belligerent note with Parvez Hossain Emon hitting two fours and a six in the first over of the match against Aryan Dutt. This boundary was also discovered by Tanzid Hasan, but Dutt briefly delayed things by a second over in favor of the Netherlands.

The chase was then under Captain Litton Das whose fluent unbeaten 54 came off only 29 balls. He struck his half-century in the 11th over, his 13 th in T20 internationals and gave the stability which enabled the hosts to pursue the total with ease.

Saif Hassan finishes in style for Bangladesh

Litton was anchoring one end whereas Saif Hassan was adding fireworks at the other end. His 36 of 19 unbeaten deliveries had clean sixes and all the pressure was off his captain. In the 14th over, Saif won the match with back to back maximums against Vikramjit Singh.

The two players had a 46-run partnership that ensured victory of Bangladesh with 39 balls remaining. The team’s dominance was seen in the clinical chase as they now have the second T20I to look forward to with momentum squarely on their side.

Brief Scores:

Netherlands 136/8 in 20 overs (Teja Nidamanuru 28, Max O’Dowd 23; Taskin Ahmed 4/28, Saif Hassan 2/18)

Bangladesh 138/2 in 13.3 overs (Litton Das 54*, Saif Hassan 36*)

Bangladesh won by 8 wickets

Tags: bangladeshLitton DasNetherlandsTaskin Ahmed

