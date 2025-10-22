'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener

VIDEO SHOWS: LAKERS FANS AND MERCHANDISE OUTSIDE CRYPTO.COM ARENA / SOUNDBITES FROM FANS SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. LAKERS FANS WEARING LUKA DONCIC (77) AND LEBRON JAMES (23) JERSEYS WALKING 2. YELLOW, PURPLE AND PURPLE, GOLD LUKA DONCIC (77) JERSEYS FOR SALE 3. FANS OUTSIDE CRYPTO.COM ARENA 4. LOS ANGELES LAKERS LOGO 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 22-YEAR-OLD LAKERS FAN, YONI VILLAGRAN, SAYING: "I mean, it's always championship or bust here. And I mean, we have all this flexibility. One first round, pick two. A lot of inspiring salaries. And I mean, we've got two of the top five NBA players on our team so we've got to be competing for a championship." 6. LAKERS FANS POSING WITH JERSEY 7. PEOPLE ON CROSSWALK 8. LUMINOUS PENDANTS 9. Los Angeles Lakers fans voiced strong confidence that their team will capture the NBA championship as they gathered outside Crypto.com Arena ahead of Tuesday's (October 21) season opener against the visiting Golden State Warriors. "It's always championship or bust here," said Yoni Villagran, 22. "We've got two of the top five NBA players on our team so we've got to be competing for a championship," he said referring to Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Season ticket holder Sardis Rodriguez, raised in a Lakers household, said she was eager for the long wait to end. "I've been at pre-season games waiting for the real show to start and see what our team has to offer," she said. Rodriguez said she has high expectations for "Skinny Luka," her nickname for Doncic after his summer weight loss. "It was really exciting what he was doing in pre-season," she said. "He looks good, I'm really excited." Rodriguez also marveled at the longevity of James, who turns 41 on Dec. 30. James missed the season opener due to sciatica in his right side and is not expected to return until mid-November. "I'm 41 and he's got sciatica, so I'm feeling his aches and pains," she said. "What he's doing is amazing because I would be laid out for months. But he's still out there putting on a good show." She too had high expectations for the Purple and Gold, who can tie the Boston Celtics for the most NBA championships with an 18th Larry O'Brien trophy this season. "All the way every year… We're going all the way." Villagran said a stronger interior presence would be key this season, pointing to center Deandre Ayton as an important addition. "Having someone who is 7-foot, 260 pounds or whatever he is is great. A big presence inside. It definitely helps," he said. On the sidewalk adjacent to the arena, vendor Cole Spence, who sells Lakers hats, shoes and mini basketballs at the Swag Shack pop-up, couldn't contain his enthusiasm. "We're going to win the NBA championship, it's that simple!" he said. "Luka Doncic in a full season with LeBron James. It's over! The Lakers got this." Spence predicted a standout year from Doncic, who is among the early favorites to win the MVP Award. "I'm expecting him to be the best player in the league this season," he said. "He's working on his diet, he's working on his craft, and he was disrespected last season. He's coming for the throne." (Production: Sandra Stojanovic, Rory Carroll, Ivan Romero)

