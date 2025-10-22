LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener

'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener

'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 11:53:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener

VIDEO SHOWS: LAKERS FANS AND MERCHANDISE OUTSIDE CRYPTO.COM ARENA / SOUNDBITES FROM FANS SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. LAKERS FANS WEARING LUKA DONCIC (77) AND LEBRON JAMES (23) JERSEYS WALKING  2. YELLOW, PURPLE AND PURPLE, GOLD LUKA DONCIC (77) JERSEYS FOR SALE 3. FANS OUTSIDE CRYPTO.COM ARENA 4. LOS ANGELES LAKERS LOGO 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 22-YEAR-OLD LAKERS FAN, YONI VILLAGRAN, SAYING: "I mean, it's always championship or bust here. And I mean, we have all this flexibility. One first round, pick two. A lot of inspiring salaries. And I mean, we've got two of the top five NBA players on our team so we've got to be competing for a championship." 6. LAKERS FANS POSING WITH JERSEY 7. PEOPLE ON CROSSWALK 8. LUMINOUS PENDANTS 9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 41-YEAR-OLD LAKERS FAN, SARDIS RODRIGUEZ, SAYING: "I'm super excited, been waiting, been going to pre-season games and waiting for the real show to start and seeing what our team has to offer this year." 10. FAMILY OF FANS EATING AT A RESTAURANT TABLE 11. DETAIL OF LUKA DONCIC (77) JERSEY'S BACK 12. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 41-YEAR-OLD LAKERS FAN, SARDIS RODRIGUEZ, SAYING: RODRIGUEZ: "Skinny Luka, yeah!" JOURNALIST OFF-CAMERA: "What do you make of Skinny Luka? RODRIGUEZ: "It's really exciting what he was doing in pre-season. He was really showing us what he really has to offer and I think he's ready to play. Like it's knowing that he played the Euro Cup, Euro ball this summer. Yeah, he looks good. I'm really excited." 13. FANS SHOPPING FOR JERSEYS AT VENDOR'S STAND ON STREET 14. JERSEYS FOR SALE ON STREET 15. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 22-YEAR-OLD LAKERS FAN, YONI VILLAGRAN, SAYING: "Super excited man, because I came to see Game two of the playoffs last year and I mean, Jackson, he's like a little bit too skinny. We could have any backup pick at the time, so we had to play small ball for like 48 minutes in game five, three or four or five, pretty much. So I mean, having someone who is 7-foot, 260 pounds or whatever he is is great. A big presence inside. It definitely helps." 16. LAKERS HATS FOR SALE 17. CRYPTO.COM ARENA EXTERIOR 18. LAKERS FANS WALKING ON CROSSWALK 19. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 29-YEAR-OLD VENDOR WHO SELLS LAKERS HATS, COLE SPENCE, SAYING: "We're going to win the NBA championship. It's that simple. Luka Doncic in a full season with LeBron James. It's over. It's over. Lakers got this." 20. SPENCER ARRANGING MERCHANDISE AT HIS STAND ON STREET 21. LAKERS HAT FOR SALE 22. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 29-YEAR-OLD VENDOR WHO SELLS LAKERS HATS, COLE SPENCE, SAYING: "I'm expecting him to be the best player in the league this season. He's working on his diet, he's working on his craft and they disrespected him last year and he's coming for the throne. He's coming for the throne." 23. FANS WAITING TO CROSS STREET 24. FANS OUTSIDE CRYPTO.COM ARENA 25. VARIOUS OF CRYPTO.COM ARENA EXTERIOR STORY: Los Angeles Lakers fans voiced strong confidence that their team will capture the NBA championship as they gathered outside Crypto.com Arena ahead of Tuesday's (October 21) season opener against the visiting Golden State Warriors. "It's always championship or bust here," said Yoni Villagran, 22. "We've got two of the top five NBA players on our team so we've got to be competing for a championship," he said referring to Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Season ticket holder Sardis Rodriguez, raised in a Lakers household, said she was eager for the long wait to end. "I've been at pre-season games waiting for the real show to start and see what our team has to offer," she said. Rodriguez said she has high expectations for "Skinny Luka," her nickname for Doncic after his summer weight loss. "It was really exciting what he was doing in pre-season," she said. "He looks good, I'm really excited." Rodriguez also marveled at the longevity of James, who turns 41 on Dec. 30. James missed the season opener due to sciatica in his right side and is not expected to return until mid-November. "I'm 41 and he's got sciatica, so I'm feeling his aches and pains," she said. "What he's doing is amazing because I would be laid out for months. But he's still out there putting on a good show." She too had high expectations for the Purple and Gold, who can tie the Boston Celtics for the most NBA championships with an 18th Larry O'Brien trophy this season. "All the way every year… We're going all the way." Villagran said a stronger interior presence would be key this season, pointing to center Deandre Ayton as an important addition. "Having someone who is 7-foot, 260 pounds or whatever he is is great. A big presence inside. It definitely helps," he said. On the sidewalk adjacent to the arena, vendor Cole Spence, who sells Lakers hats, shoes and mini basketballs at the Swag Shack pop-up, couldn't contain his enthusiasm. "We're going to win the NBA championship, it's that simple!" he said. "Luka Doncic in a full season with LeBron James. It's over! The Lakers got this." Spence predicted a standout year from Doncic, who is among the early favorites to win the MVP Award. "I'm expecting him to be the best player in the league this season," he said. "He's working on his diet, he's working on his craft, and he was disrespected last season. He's coming for the throne." (Production: Sandra Stojanovic, Rory Carroll, Ivan Romero)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 11:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Indian Grand Master Blames Vladimir Kramnik For Daniel Naroditsky’s Death, Calls For FIDE Action

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Weather Report: Will Rain Impact India’s Comeback Against Australia?

Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma In Big Trouble, Virat Kohli Under Less Pressure

Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Sam Chun Dang Pharm Co To Buy 9.9 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In Optus Pharmaceutical

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence

Viral Video: Angry Employees Reject Soan Papdi As Diwali Gift, Throw Boxes at Company Gate, Watch

Big Setback For Mehul Choksi, Belgian Court Rules ‘No Obstacle’ In Sending Him Back To India

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion, report says

Delhi Revenge Killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Killed With Bricks And Knife By Father’s Driver

Hermes sees "very slight" China improvement as Q3 sales rise 9.6%

'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener

'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener
'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener
'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener
'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener
QUICK LINKS