Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble

Charles Leclerc has stepped up and expressed fascination about Ferrari’s ongoing struggle for pace under wet conditions and has warned it could do serious harm to their championship hopes. Even though historically Leclerc has succeeded in the rain with previous teams, he said he has lost fundamental elements since joining Ferrari, and 2025 has really showed just how big of a problem it has been.Ferrari’s SF‑25 is proving competitive in dry conditions against McLaren and Red Bull but when grip declines, the car’s setup becomes a liability.

Ferrari strategy

Leclerc described it as “extremely difficult to drive in the rain,” noting the technical balance biases the setup too heavily toward dry-weather performance. At Silverstone, a misjudged tyre strategy compounded the issue: Leclerc’s decision to switch to slick tyres before conditions were suitable backfired, costing him considerable time and position. Scuderia Fans and racing analysts attribute much of the deficit to a front biased aerodynamic setup unsuited for damp conditions.

Difficulties faced in the last few races

Earlier this year, in Australia, Leclerc lamented a poor wet-race showing where Ferrari’s strategic choices and tyre gambles resulted in minimal points. He also emphasized that this weakness isn’t new it’s a structural issue persisting over multiple seasons. Leclerc said it is urgent to investigate the fundamental reasons for the car’s poor wet grip and inconsistent handling. “We have to work on this,” he said. Until we get some remedy for this weakness, any hope for a possible challenge to the championship could easily come undone if the rain disrupts the upcoming race weekends. With unpredictable weather conditions expected in Spa and Monaco, Leclerc’s caution comes at a crucial moment: Ferrari might be fast when skies are blue but when it’s wet, they’re vulnerable.

Hamilton’s Q1 exit

Following his elimination at the first hurdle due to a track restrictions infringement on his final Q1 run, the seven-time Formula 1 champion will start Sunday’s Grand Prix from 16th on the grid. This followed an equally disappointing Sprint Qualifying, in which he finished with the 18th fastest time. He locked his rear tires and spun during that Friday session, which Hamilton called a career-first and later claimed was caused by a new part on his Ferrari.

