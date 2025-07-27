Home > Sports > Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble

Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble

The problem at Silverstone Grand Prix was made worse by a poorly thought-out tyre strategy: Leclerc lost a lot of time and position when he decided to switch to slick tires before the conditions were right.

During the Silverstone Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc had a lot of trouble controlling his SF-25.
During the Silverstone Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc had a lot of trouble controlling his SF-25.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 27, 2025 15:02:00 IST

Charles Leclerc has stepped up and expressed fascination about Ferrari’s ongoing struggle for pace under wet conditions and has warned it could do serious harm to their championship hopes. Even though historically Leclerc has succeeded in the rain with previous teams, he said he has lost fundamental elements since joining Ferrari, and 2025 has really showed just how big of a problem it has been.Ferrari’s SF‑25 is proving competitive in dry conditions against McLaren and Red Bull but when grip declines, the car’s setup becomes a liability. 

Ferrari strategy

Leclerc described it as “extremely difficult to drive in the rain,” noting the technical balance biases the setup too heavily toward dry-weather performance. At Silverstone, a misjudged tyre strategy compounded the issue: Leclerc’s decision to switch to slick tyres before conditions were suitable backfired, costing him considerable time and position. Scuderia Fans and racing analysts attribute much of the deficit to a front biased aerodynamic setup unsuited for damp conditions. 

Difficulties faced in the last few races

Earlier this year, in Australia, Leclerc lamented a poor wet-race showing where Ferrari’s strategic choices and tyre gambles resulted in minimal points. He also emphasized that this weakness isn’t new it’s a structural issue persisting over multiple seasons. Leclerc said it is urgent to investigate the fundamental reasons for the car’s poor wet grip and inconsistent handling. “We have to work on this,” he said. Until we get some remedy for this weakness, any hope for a possible challenge to the championship could easily come undone if the rain disrupts the upcoming race weekends. With unpredictable weather conditions expected in Spa and Monaco, Leclerc’s caution comes at a crucial moment: Ferrari might be fast when skies are blue but when it’s wet, they’re vulnerable.

Hamilton’s Q1 exit

Following his elimination at the first hurdle due to a track restrictions infringement on his final Q1 run, the seven-time Formula 1 champion will start Sunday’s Grand Prix from 16th on the grid. This followed an equally disappointing Sprint Qualifying, in which he finished with the 18th fastest time. He locked his rear tires and spun during that Friday session, which Hamilton called a career-first and later claimed was caused by a new part on his Ferrari.

Also Read: Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch

Tags: belgian grand prixCharles LeclercFerrari F1lewis hamiltonSilverstone

RELATED News

No Second Chance: WWE Rules Out Alberto El Patron Despite AAA Acquisition
ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena Beats Alex Windsor In AEW Collision Showstopper
Sanjay Manjrekar Criticizes India’s Cricket Team Selection For Favoring Bowling All-Rounders Over Specialists
Lucas Chevalier: The Next PSG Goal Keeper?
Matt Henry’s Ice-Cool Finish Seals T20 Tri-Series Title for New Zealand

LATEST NEWS

‘Still Trying To Digest…’: Did Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Make It Official? Crickter Gets Emotional
What Is Gyan Bharatam Mission? PM Modi Launches For Digitising Ancient Manuscripts
Punjab: Inter-Services Intelligence Backed Arms Smuggling Network Busted
Is Israel Responding To Global Pressure? Daily Tactical Pauses In Military Operations Announced In Gaza
Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble
Gold Price Today: Will Gold Stay Pressured Or Break Out? Expectations For 22K & 24K Rates This Week
Billy Joel Says Elton John’s Rehab Remarks Hurt Him: He Thought I Needed Real Rehab
Is Hamas Stealing Gaza Aid? Here’s What USAID Analysis Found
Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination
Who Is Vineet Kumar Singh’s Wife Ruchira Singh? Chhaava Star Welcomes Baby Boy After Three Years Of Marriage
Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble
Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble
Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble
Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?