Clinical PSG demolish Leverkusen 7-2 as two players sent off

VIDEO SHOWS: POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCES WITH PSG COACH LUIS ENRIQUE AND LEVERKUSEN COACH KASPER HJULMAND RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. WIDE OF POSTMATCH PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER PARIS ST-GERMAIN BEAT BEYER LEVERKUSEN 7-2 IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH 2. PSG COACH LUIS ENRIQUE IN CAMERA SCREEN 3. (SOUNDBITE)(French) PSG COACH LUIS ENRIQUE, SAYING: "Bayer Leverkusen is a strong and tough team to play against. They’re starting a new project, and I think we deserved this victory, even though it wasn’t easy." 4. ENRIQUE SPEAKING AT PRESSER 5. (SOUNDBITE)(French) PSG COACH LUIS ENRIQUE, SAYING: "This year, I think the confidence is there. We know our level; we know that we can play against any opponent. But at the same time, these are tough matches and difficult situations to manage. In that sense, I think the start of the season has been very strange and very difficult for us. We’ve overcome that moment, we’ve won our first three Champions League games, and we’re in a very good place in the league. I think we’ve deserved it. We have to keep going, we have to think about the next matches. We’re happy and proud of this team." 6. MEDIA AT PRESSER 7. BEYER LEVERKUSEN COACH KASPER HJULMAND WALKING INTO POSTMATCH PRESSER AFTER LOSS 8. (SOUNDBITE)(English) BEYER LEVERKUSEN COACH KASPER HJULMAND, SAYING: "First of all, big compliment and congratulations for PSG. They were obviously the better team tonight and of course we are feeling a lot of pain right now, it's big numbers, and professionally we are hurt. And I think if you look at the game we came behind on a set piece very early in the match but we fought our way back and I think we had some good minutes. We had a red card and then even though we had that we came back 1-1 38th minute, and then I think it was all the decisive minutes was from there. Seven minutes where we played in a new structure, we played too open and left too much space and had some ball losses and left too much space to attack and we lost the game in these seven minutes. And then from there it was a difficult match for us, but at the end of the day it was a deserved win and we have, of course, a lot of pain in our bodies right now and we have to shake it off and look forward." 9. HJULMAND SPEAKING AT PRESSER 10. WIDE OF MEDIA AT PRESSER STORY: Holders Paris St Germain scored three times in seven minutes at the end of a rollercoaster first half on the way to crushing hosts Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday (October 21), after both teams played with 10 men for almost an hour. Desire Doue scored twice for the French side who earned a club record-equalling sixth consecutive win in the Champions League, including last season, and top the league phase table after three matches with a maximum nine points. PSG, whose Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele scored in a fairytale comeback from injury, were unstoppable in the first half and snapped Leverkusen's nine-match unbeaten run at home against European opponents. The visitors took a seventh-minute lead through Willian Pacho's far-post header. Leverkusen, who found themselves on the back foot from the start, had the chance to level with Alejandro Grimaldo's 25th-minute penalty but the Spaniard hit the post. It got worse for the hosts when captain Robert Andrich was sent off for elbowing Desire Doue in the 32nd minute. PSG then also went down to 10 men as Illia Zabarnyi felled Christian Kofane to give Leverkusen another spot-kick. Aleix Garcia equalised but the home side's joy only lasted three minutes, with Doue putting the visitors back in front as huge gaps started to appear in the Leverkusen defence following Andrich's dismissal. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 3-1 with a precise shot off the post a minute before the break with the hosts in complete disarray and Doue netted his second to virtually ensure a third straight win in the competition for PSG this season. Nuno Mendes slotted home to make it 5-1 in the 50th minute before Garcia pulled a goal back four minutes later, but Dembele scored in the 66th with an easy tap-in only minutes after coming on and Vitinha completed the rout in the 90th. Leverkusen, who are 27th in the 36-team Champions League tablewith two points from three games, next travel to Benfica on November 5 after PSG host Bayern Munich the previous day. (Production: Erol Dogrudogan, David Grip)

