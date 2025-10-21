Coach Kompany is happy with fuss-free Bayern contract extension

VIDEO SHOWS: BAYERN MUNICH HOLD TRAINING SESSION A DAY AHEAD OF THEIR UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST CLUB BRUGGE / PRESS CONFERENCE WITH BAYERN HEAD COACH VINCENT KOMPANY AND CENTRE-BACK JONATHAN TAH RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (OCTOBER 21, 2O25) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. BAYERN HEAD COACH VINCENT KOMPANY PASSING THE BALL AT HIS ASSISTANT COACH FLORIBERT N'GALULA 2. STRIKER HARRY KANE CATCHES BALL WITH HIS HANDS AND THROWS IT 3. TEAM JUGGLING BALL 4. TEAM PLAYFULLY FLICKING THE EAR OF MIDFIELDER JOSHUA KIMMICH WHO LOST DURING JUGGLING EXERCISE 5. VARIOUS OF KANE JUGGLING BALL 6. MIDFIELDER TOM BISCHOF JUGGLING BALL 7. DEFENDER JOSIP STANISIC JUGGLING BALL 8. KANE PASSING BALL 9. TEAM JUGGLING BALLS 10. KOMPANY WALKING TO SEAT 11. (SOUNDBITE) (German) FC BAYERN MUNICH HEAD COACH, VINCENT KOMPANY, ABOUT EXTENDING HIS CONTRACT, SAYING: "Then the question came up, and my only request was that it did not become a big issue, that it be dealt with quickly and that we could very quickly refocus on the next game. I think you (the press) were probably more surprised than I was, because it was important to me that it not become an issue, no big discussions, no speculation. Just quick and clear." 12. VARIOUS OF TEAM DURING PRESSING AND PASSING DRILL 13. STANISIC DURING PRESSING AND PASSING DRILL 14. TEAM DOING A PRESSING AND PASSING DRILL 15. KIMMICH AND CENTRE-BACK JONATHAN TAH CELEBRATING DURING A DRILL 16. TEAM DURING PRESSING AND PASSING DRILL 17. KANE AND MIDFIELDER KONRAD LAIMER COMPLAINING TO AN ASSISTANT COACH 18. KANE DURING PASSING DRILL 19. TEAM DURING PRESSING AND PASSING DRILL 20. (SOUNDBITE (Dutch) HEADCOACH OF FC BAYERN MUNICH, VINCENT KOMPANY, SAYING: "Brugge is a dangerous team and we always start with a lot of confidence, but also with total respect for our opponents. I often say that every opponent is the same, and preparing for a match against Club Brugge is no different than preparing for a match against Dortmund or Chelsea. Then it's just a matter of seeing that the lads are in the right shape tomorrow. And we're playing at home and we're confident. And then we'll see. We'll see what the result is. But it's really all about winning, and that's the priority." 21. TEAM PUTTING ON TRAINING BIBS FOR DRILL 22. TEAM TRAINING ON THE PITCH 23. VARIOUS OF KOMPANY WATCHING TRAINING 24. TAH, BISCHOF AND KANE DURING PASSING DRILL 25. VARIOUS OF TAH, KIMMICH AND OTHERS DURING PASSING DRILL 26. TAH SITTING DOWN 27. (SOUNDBITE) (German) DEFENDER OF FC BAYERN MUNICH, JONATHAN TAH, SAYING: "I think I played against them three years ago with Leverkusen. They are used to dominating their league, of course, and having a lot of ball possession. They are a good team that should not be underestimated. Naturally, we want to play our game and impose our style on them. But they are a good team and we have to approach the game seriously." 28. VARIOUS OF TEAM DURING WARM-UP 29. VARIOUS OF GOALKEEPER MANUEL NEUER DURING GOALKEEPER TRAINING 30. VARIOUS OF TEAM DURING WARM-UP STORY: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany did not waste time thinking about his new contract, saying his main request to club bosses was that the announcement on Tuesday (October 21) did not disrupt preparations for Wednesday's Champions League match against Club Brugge. The German champions announced a contract extension with the Belgian coach by two years following Bayern's winning start to the season with 11 wins from 11 matches across all competitions. "The question came up, and my only request was that it did not become a big issue, that it be dealt with quickly and that we could very quickly refocus on the next game," Kompany told a press conference. "I think you (the press) were probably more surprised than I was, because it was important to me that it not become an issue, no big discussions, no speculation. Just quick and clear." Kompany won the Bundesliga with Bayern in his first season in charge and the German champions are now on seven league wins from seven matches to top the league table. In the Champions League they are seeking their third straight victory when they host the Belgian club on Wednesday (October 22). Kompany expects his team to win against Club Brugge. “Brugge is a dangerous team and we always start with a lot of confidence, but also with total respect for our opponents,” Kompany said, adding: “We're playing at home and we're confident. And then we'll see. We'll see what the result is. But it's really all about winning, and that's the priority.” Club Brugge have won their first game and lost their second in the Champions League this season, sitting 13th place. (Production: Louisa Off, Anna Dittrich)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)