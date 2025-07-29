Colombia Punch Ticket to Copa Final and 2028 Olympics After Penalty Drama vs Argentina

Colombia booked their spot in the Women’s Copa América final and clinched qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Argentina on Monday, July 28. With the semifinal deadlocked at 0-0 after regular time, the pressure mounted in the shootout. Goalkeeper Katherine Tapia emerged as the hero, saving Paulina Gramaglia’s spot-kick to give Colombia the upper hand. Although Mayra Ramirez struck the crossbar moments later, Wendy Bonilla calmly slotted Colombia’s sixth penalty. Eliana Stabile’s miss off the crossbar then sealed Argentina’s fate.

Heroic Tapia Leads Colombia Past Argentina

“We are finalists, and we qualified for the Olympics in Los Angeles; that was our objective,” goalkeeper Katherine Tapia said after the match. “We are prepared for the final.”

Argentina started the match with attacking intent, as Florencia Bonsegundo and Yamila Rodriguez probed the Colombian defense early on. However, Tapia stood firm with key saves to keep the score level. The first half was interrupted by injuries to players on both sides, which disrupted the match’s flow. Colombia, slowly growing into the game, saw efforts from Ramirez, Leicy Santos, and Linda Caicedo, but none were able to break through Argentina’s resilient backline.

VAR Debut, Second-Half Drama, and Missed Opportunities

The second half saw Colombia increase the pressure, with Valerin Loboa nearly scoring from close range, only to be denied by an outstanding stop from Argentina goalkeeper Solana Pereyra. In stoppage time, the tournament’s first use of VAR came into play when the referee reviewed a challenge involving Sophia Braun and Manuela Pavi but ultimately ruled out a penalty.

With no breakthrough in open play, the match was decided on penalties. Colombia now awaits the winner of Tuesday’s (July 29) second semifinal between Brazil and Uruguay.

