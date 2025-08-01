Home > Sports > Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns

Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns

A Pakistan fan was removed from Old Trafford during the India vs England Test after refusing to cover his green jersey. The fan, Farooq Nazar, shared a video saying he was asked to hide the shirt for safety reasons. Lancashire later said the decision was made to prevent any tension with nearby Indian fans.

Controversy Erupts as Pakistan Fan Removed from Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns (Image Credit - X)
Controversy Erupts as Pakistan Fan Removed from Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 1, 2025 18:01:14 IST

A Pakistan fan was removed from the stadium during the last day of the India and England Test match at Old Trafford. His name is Farooq Nazar. He said on social media that security told him to cover his Pakistan shirt. But he didn’t do it, so the police asked him to leave.

What Happened at Old Trafford

Farooq made a video and showed everything that happened. He was wearing a green Pakistan jersey. A security man came and told him to cover the shirt. He said no. After that, the police came and took him out of the stadium.

This video became popular online and many people started talking about it. Some said it was wrong to remove him just for wearing a shirt.

Lancashire’s Statement on the Issue

Later, Lancashire Cricket Club gave a statement. They said it was not because of the shirt. They said it was about safety. The day before, some Pakistan fans waved their flag. This made some Indian fans angry. Security told the Pakistan fans to stop waving the flag, and they listened.

So on the next day, when Farooq was wearing the jersey, the staff thought there could be a problem again. That’s why they asked him to cover it. They said they only wanted to stop any fight or argument.

The club said, “There was no intention to remove the individual simply for wearing a Pakistan cricket shirt.” They also said, “The team took a safety-first approach and asked the individual to cover the shirt. But he did not listen even after many polite requests.”

India and Pakistan Tensions Continue

India and Pakistan always have problems, not just in cricket but also in politics. After the Pahalgam attack, the tension became worse. Even in cricket tournaments, these issues can be seen.

Recently, India Champions team did not play against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends. This shows how serious the situation is.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

Even though things are bad, India and Pakistan will still play in the Asia Cup on September 14. Earlier, people were not sure if India would play, but now it is confirmed.

This whole Old Trafford issue shows that even in other countries, the problems between India and Pakistan can affect fans at matches. It’s not just about the game anymore.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah Released From India’s Squad For 5th Test Against England Due To Workload Management

Tags: england tourFarooq NazarOld Traffordteam india

RELATED News

It’s Race Week! Hungarian Grand Prix 2025: Where Indian Fans Can Catch All The F1 Action Live
The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?
100 Years of Wisdom: Marv Levy’s Century Celebration Kicks Off in Canton
Can AB de Villiers Follow In Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps And Defeat Pakistan Champions In WCL 2025?
Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

LATEST NEWS

Watch Now: ‘Arabia Kadali’ Trailer Unveiled! Satya Dev And Anandhi Star In Emotional Telugu Series
Army Inks ₹223 Cr Deal For Next-Gen Tank Transporters To Boost Battlefield Mobility
Gifts for Men Who Say “I Don’t Want Anything”
Kamala Harris Slams ‘Broken’ US System, Blasts ‘Capitulation’ Under Trump Administration
Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns
Cash Ur Drive Marketing SME IPO Day 2 Update: Subscription Picks Up, Retail Demand Strengthens
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT
National Mountain Climbing Day 2025: Who Was First To Climb Mount Everest
Know Everything About Comedian Kaviraj Singh! ‘Bill Burr of India’ Faces Cancel Culture Over Sexist Jokes
Renol Polychem SME IPO Day 2: Is This Under-the-Radar Listing Gaining Momentum?
Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns
Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns
Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns
Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?