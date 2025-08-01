Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns

A Pakistan fan was removed from the stadium during the last day of the India and England Test match at Old Trafford. His name is Farooq Nazar. He said on social media that security told him to cover his Pakistan shirt. But he didn’t do it, so the police asked him to leave.

What Happened at Old Trafford

Farooq made a video and showed everything that happened. He was wearing a green Pakistan jersey. A security man came and told him to cover the shirt. He said no. After that, the police came and took him out of the stadium.

This video became popular online and many people started talking about it. Some said it was wrong to remove him just for wearing a shirt.

Lancashire’s Statement on the Issue

Later, Lancashire Cricket Club gave a statement. They said it was not because of the shirt. They said it was about safety. The day before, some Pakistan fans waved their flag. This made some Indian fans angry. Security told the Pakistan fans to stop waving the flag, and they listened.

So on the next day, when Farooq was wearing the jersey, the staff thought there could be a problem again. That’s why they asked him to cover it. They said they only wanted to stop any fight or argument.

The club said, “There was no intention to remove the individual simply for wearing a Pakistan cricket shirt.” They also said, “The team took a safety-first approach and asked the individual to cover the shirt. But he did not listen even after many polite requests.”

India and Pakistan Tensions Continue

India and Pakistan always have problems, not just in cricket but also in politics. After the Pahalgam attack, the tension became worse. Even in cricket tournaments, these issues can be seen.

Recently, India Champions team did not play against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends. This shows how serious the situation is.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

Even though things are bad, India and Pakistan will still play in the Asia Cup on September 14. Earlier, people were not sure if India would play, but now it is confirmed.

This whole Old Trafford issue shows that even in other countries, the problems between India and Pakistan can affect fans at matches. It’s not just about the game anymore.

