Home > Sports > Cricket Vs Conscience: Manoj Tiwary Questions India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash Amid Rising Tensions

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary questions the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, citing recent terror attacks and Operation Sindoor. He calls it insensitive and criticizes team selection, demanding transparency after key IPL performers like Jaiswal and Iyer were left out.

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary questions the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last updated: August 22, 2025 15:41:01 IST

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has voiced deep concerns over the upcoming India-Pakistan showdown at the 2025 Asia Cup, calling the match “hard to believe” in light of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the ensuing Operation Sindoor. Tiwary questioned the morality of playing cricket against Pakistan while India continues to mourn the loss of innocent lives.

India will open their campaign against the UAE on September 10, before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, and Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The match against Pakistan comes just months after a major military operation by Indian forces in response to terror attacks. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly eliminated during Operation Sindoor.

‘Human Life Can’t Be Trivialized by Sport’ Tiwary’s Emotional Plea

“The value of a human life should be more than sports,” Tiwary told ANI, expressing disbelief over how quickly things have “returned to normal” despite recent bloodshed. Referring to India’s emotional response post-attack, he questioned, “What do they want to achieve by playing Pakistan?” He added, “There is no question of me watching the match at all.”

Asia Cup Schedule Sparks Debate Amid Political Backdrop

The decision to go ahead with the India-Pakistan clash has reignited discussions about sports diplomacy and national priorities. This controversy follows the recent boycott by Indian legends during the World Championships of Legends, refusing to face Pakistan in protest of ongoing tensions.

Controversial Squad Picks Add Fuel to the Fire

The BCCI recently unveiled India’s squad for the tournament, appointing Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as his deputy. However, IPL standouts Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer were excluded, sparking criticism. Tiwary called the decision “eye-opening” and advocated for live-streamed selection meetings to ensure transparency and fairness.

Tags: Asia CupCricketindiapakistan

