Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. follows father's footsteps with Portugal U16s call-up

VIDEO SHOWS: VARIOUS OF CRISTIANO RONALDO JR TRAINING WITH PORTUGAL U16S SHOWS: OEIRAS, PORTUGAL (OCTOBER 27, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF CRISTIANO RONALDO JR. WALKING ONTO PITCH WITH PORTUGAL U16 TEAMMATES 2. VARIOUS OF CRISTIANO RONALDO JR. TRAINING WITH TEAMMATES 3. VARIOUS OF CRISTIANO RONALDO JR.'S GRANDMOTHER, DOLORES AVEIRO, WATCHING TRAINING SESSION 4. VARIOUS OF CRISTIANO RONALDO JR. AND TEAMMATES WARMING UP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. continues to follow in his five-time Ballon d'Or-winning father's footsteps with a call-up to the Portugal under 16 squad. The 15-year-old eldest son of the Selecao's record goalscorer and appearance-maker trained with his teammates in Oeiras on Monday (October 27) in preparation for the Federation Cup Tournament, taking place in Antalya, Turkey, from October 30th to November 4th. Ronaldo Jr., who is currently in the youth ranks of his dad's side Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, previously starred for the under 15 national team, bagging a brace in their 3-2 victory over Croatia in the final of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament. Portugal kick off their campaign against hosts Turkey on October 30th before facing Wales on November 1st and England on November 4th. (Production: Miguel Pereira, Conal Quinn)

