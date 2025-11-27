Cristiano Ronaldo To Marry Georgina Rodriguez At This 511-Year-Old Venue, Set To Tie Knot On…

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly planning to marry his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The couple has been together for nine years and confirmed their engagement in August. Ever since the announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the wedding. Now, the latest reports have created a wave of excitement among Ronaldo’s supporters worldwide.

According to Portuguese outlet Jornal da Madeira, the wedding will be held in Ronaldo’s hometown of Madeira. The ceremony is expected to take place at the historic Funchal Cathedral, a church built in 1514 and considered the oldest place of worship in the region. After the ceremony, the reception will reportedly be hosted at a luxury hotel on the island.

Madeira has always been a special place in Ronaldo’s life and career. The island’s international airport is named after him. Madeira is also home to a museum dedicated to Ronaldo’s achievements, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

Additionally, the area is close to Nacional da Madeira, the football club where Ronaldo played during his youth. He spent two years there before joining Sporting Lisbon in 1997 at the age of twelve, beginning the journey that would eventually make him one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Ronaldo and Georgina’s love story began in 2016, when they met at a Gucci store in Spain. At that time, Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid and was already a widely celebrated football icon. Their connection quickly grew stronger, and over the years, the pair have built a close-knit family.

They share two daughters together: seven-year-old Alana Martina and three-year-old Bella Esmeralda. Ronaldo’s other children, eight-year-old twins Mateo and Eva Maria, and fifteen-year-old Cristiano Jr., were born through surrogacy.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Green Light for 2026 World Cup Opener as FIFA ‘Suspended’ Ban