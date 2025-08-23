Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

Cristiano Ronaldo has again written his name in footnote of history in the game of football by being the first in the history to score more than 900 official career goals at senior level, both at clubs and countries across the world. This miraculous achievement displays his timeless greatness and perseverance during the games.

A quick summary of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goals

The Portuguese football star has had one exceptional career that all started at Sporting CP before breaking through to world stage with Manchester United. The next step was tremendous transfer to Real Madrid where he became Real Madrid all time top scorer, winning four Titles in the UEFA Champions League, various Ballon d Ors and a whole lot of recognition.

🤖🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player in history to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs and nation. ✨ One more today in Super Cup final. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/OpcNku4qtS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2025

With Juventus, Ronaldo added to his goal-scoring prowess, then venture to Saudi Arabia to play soccer in Al Nassr. He is the first footballer to make the top scorer in four of the top leagues (England, Spain, Italy and now Saudi Arabia leagues). In the meantime he made more than 1,200 professional appearances, more than any other outfield player, which was another key indicator of his physical prowess and ability to play an indefatigable amount.

Raising the bar everytime, Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is the most capped person in Portugal and has been the leading goal scorer which places him in the global stage. In June of 2025, he won his second UEFA Nations League and this went to his collection as he continues to break the laws of ageing by delivering top notch performances. With his 900th goal, a competitive one, such an achievement demonstrates a shocking degree of constancy and professionalism maintained in more than two decades.

Impressive stats aside, this 900 goal mark tells of Ronaldo and his never ending pursuit of the goal. He is either seen bringing back the echoes in the stands at Old Trafford or illuminating stadiums in Riyadh, he has been one who transcends modern football. He does this and further raises the bar on the future generations.

Also Read: Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’