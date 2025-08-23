LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

In his professional senior football career, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score over 900 goals at both the club and national levels. He has dominated in all of the most prestigious leagues while playing for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr.

He holds the record for most goals scored and most games in Portuguese history.
He holds the record for most goals scored and most games in Portuguese history.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 23, 2025 20:16:06 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has again written his name in footnote of history in the game of football by being the first in the history to score more than 900 official career goals at senior level, both at clubs and countries across the world. This miraculous achievement displays his timeless greatness and perseverance during the games.

A quick summary of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goals

The Portuguese football star has had one exceptional career that all started at Sporting CP before breaking through to world stage with Manchester United. The next step was tremendous transfer to Real Madrid where he became Real Madrid all time top scorer, winning four Titles in the UEFA Champions League, various Ballon d Ors and a whole lot of recognition.

With Juventus, Ronaldo added to his goal-scoring prowess, then venture to Saudi Arabia to play soccer in Al Nassr. He is the first footballer to make the top scorer in four of the top leagues (England, Spain, Italy and now Saudi Arabia leagues). In the meantime he made more than 1,200 professional appearances, more than any other outfield player, which was another key indicator of his physical prowess and ability to play an indefatigable amount.

Raising the bar everytime, Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is the most capped person in Portugal and has been the leading goal scorer which places him in the global stage. In June of 2025, he won his second UEFA Nations League and this went to his collection as he continues to break the laws of ageing by delivering top notch performances. With his 900th goal, a competitive one, such an achievement demonstrates a shocking degree of constancy and professionalism maintained in more than two decades.
Impressive stats aside, this 900 goal mark tells of Ronaldo and his never ending pursuit of the goal. He is either seen bringing back the echoes in the stands at Old Trafford or illuminating stadiums in Riyadh, he has been one who transcends modern football. He does this and further raises the bar on the future generations.

Also Read: Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’

Tags: al nassrcristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo Record

RELATED News

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
US Cricket At Crossroads, ACE Dispute Redefines Future

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?