LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Thousands of Lionel Messi fans in Mumbai paused their celebrations to applaud the Mumbai Police outside the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Photo Credits: X
Photo Credits: X

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 15, 2025 19:57:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Argentina’s legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s in on a 3-day visit to India for the GOAT tour. The tour started in Kolkata but his early departure from the Salt Lake Stadium agitated the crowd and it turned out to be a total chaos. The Kolkata leg was followed by Hyderabad and then Mumbai. The authorities and the Mumbai Police have been praised for the crowd management in Mumbai. 

The day’s activities included the Padel GOAT Cup at Brabourne Stadium followed by the high-profile appearances at Wankhede in the evening. Messi was accompanied by the Indian sports legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri thus creating a crossover moment for the fans of both football and cricket.

Messi then travelled to New Delhi where he met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former India captain Baichung Bhutia. The Argentina footballer was presented Indian jersey with No. 10 on the back while Suarez got No. 9 jersey and De Paul got No.7. 

Messi’s arrival in the capital city was delayed due to the weather condition. 

“Due to adverse weather conditions, Messi’s flight has been delayed. The event will commence 40 minutes later than scheduled,” the organisers announced on a digital board in the stadium.

Also Read: Delhi Left Mesmerised: Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi, Next Stop Vantara

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 7:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: footballGOAT Tourlionel messi

RELATED News

India Vs Malaysia U19 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND U19 vs MAL U19 Asia Cup 2025 T20 cricket match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

R Ashwin-Led IPL 2026 Mock Auction: Check Sold and Unsold Players

Delhi Left Mesmerised: Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi, Next Stop Vantara

Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

‘Non-Smoker Messi Will Smoke 25 Cigarettes Today,’ Memes Erupt As Star Footballer Lands In ‘Polluted’ Delhi For Final Leg Of G.O.A.T India Tour

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

Paris’ Iconic Louvre Shutdown Explained: Strike, Security Concerns And A Museum Under Pressure

After Calling Dhurandhar ‘Propaganda,’ Pakistan Announces New Movie ‘Mera Lyari’ To Tell ‘Authentic’ Story Of The Town

Caught On Cam: Chilling Moment When Elderly Sydney Victim Confronted The Shooter Head-On, Internet Says, ‘He Died A Hero’

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Two-Time Amazon Bestseller at 16, Shaurya Singhvi Sets a New Benchmark

‘Don’t Go Through A Problem Twice,’ Suggests Anupam Kher After His Connecting IndiGo Flight To Khajuraho Film Festival Gets Cancelled, Airline Blames The ‘Severe Fog’

Will Australia Toughen Gun Laws After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting?

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour
‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour
‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour
‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

QUICK LINKS