‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Argentina’s legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s in on a 3-day visit to India for the GOAT tour. The tour started in Kolkata but his early departure from the Salt Lake Stadium agitated the crowd and it turned out to be a total chaos. The Kolkata leg was followed by Hyderabad and then Mumbai. The authorities and the Mumbai Police have been praised for the crowd management in Mumbai.

The day’s activities included the Padel GOAT Cup at Brabourne Stadium followed by the high-profile appearances at Wankhede in the evening. Messi was accompanied by the Indian sports legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri thus creating a crossover moment for the fans of both football and cricket.

Messi then travelled to New Delhi where he met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former India captain Baichung Bhutia. The Argentina footballer was presented Indian jersey with No. 10 on the back while Suarez got No. 9 jersey and De Paul got No.7.

Messi’s arrival in the capital city was delayed due to the weather condition.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, Messi’s flight has been delayed. The event will commence 40 minutes later than scheduled,” the organisers announced on a digital board in the stadium.

