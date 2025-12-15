LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jay Shah Presents India's T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi In New Delhi, Next Stop Vantara | WATCH

Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi In New Delhi, Next Stop Vantara | WATCH

ICC chairman Jay Shah gifted Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and star footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul with India's T20 World Cup jerseys during the special event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Jay Shah gifts India's T20 World Cup jersey to Lionel Messi. (Photo Credits: X)
Jay Shah gifts India's T20 World Cup jersey to Lionel Messi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 15, 2025 18:06:51 IST

Jay Shah Presents India's T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi In New Delhi, Next Stop Vantara | WATCH

Argentina footballer Lionel Messi landed in New Delhi on Monday as his GOAT tour moved to the Capital city. Messi’s arrival in New Delhi was delayed due to inclement weather conditions. The legendary footballer reached the Arun Jaitley Stadium at around 4:30 PM (IST). 

“Due to adverse weather conditions, Messi’s flight has been delayed. The event will commence 40 minutes later than scheduled,” the organisers announced on a digital board in the stadium.



ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former India captain Baichung Bhutia met. The Argentina footballer was presented Indian jersey with No. 10 on the back while Suarez got No. 9 jersey and De Paul got No.7. The three footballers were all seen enjoying some passes and rondo with the kids at the stadium.









Day One of Lionel Messi’s much awaited GOAT India Tour officially finished with the two host cities. Hyderabad gave a relatively hassle free and well organized part of the tour, whereas events happening around Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium raised uncomfortable questions for fans, organizers, and the authorities. He then went to Mumbai and is in Delhi to conclude the tour. 

Messi was seen posing alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood stars and politicians.

Also Read: Absolute Cinema At Wankhede Stadium As Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar And Gets Indian Jersey

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 5:21 PM IST
Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi In New Delhi, Next Stop Vantara | WATCH

