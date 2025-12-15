Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi In New Delhi, Next Stop Vantara | WATCH

Argentina footballer Lionel Messi landed in New Delhi on Monday as his GOAT tour moved to the Capital city. Messi’s arrival in New Delhi was delayed due to inclement weather conditions. The legendary footballer reached the Arun Jaitley Stadium at around 4:30 PM (IST).

“Due to adverse weather conditions, Messi’s flight has been delayed. The event will commence 40 minutes later than scheduled,” the organisers announced on a digital board in the stadium.

#WATCH | Star footballer Lionel Messi arrives in Delhi. He is the national capital for the fourth and final leg of his G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. pic.twitter.com/meyxVqYZU5 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2025







ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former India captain Baichung Bhutia met. The Argentina footballer was presented Indian jersey with No. 10 on the back while Suarez got No. 9 jersey and De Paul got No.7. The three footballers were all seen enjoying some passes and rondo with the kids at the stadium.

#WATCH | ICC Chairman Jay Shah presents jerseys of the Indian Cricket team to star footballers Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is also present.#GOATIndiaTour | #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/9fMyAgHwvk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2025







The smile on Lionel Messi face when he received ICT jersey from Jay Shah. After that he and De Paul started finding something in Indian Jersey design. 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/fA37LLLpWt — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) December 15, 2025







VIDEO | Delhi: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi meets Minerva Academy stars at Arun Jaitley Stadium. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/CNInmiDDzH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2025







VIDEO | Delhi: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi addresses the gathering at Arun Jaitley Stadium. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/NGXVwNLaGf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2025







Day One of Lionel Messi’s much awaited GOAT India Tour officially finished with the two host cities. Hyderabad gave a relatively hassle free and well organized part of the tour, whereas events happening around Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium raised uncomfortable questions for fans, organizers, and the authorities. He then went to Mumbai and is in Delhi to conclude the tour.

Messi was seen posing alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood stars and politicians.

