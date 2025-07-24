Crushing Setback: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of England Series After Six-Week Foot Fracture Blow

India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the remainder of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy after suffering a foot fracture on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, according to reports. Scans confirmed a metatarsal fracture, prompting a six-week rest prescription, effectively ending his campaign against England.

Injury Details and Medical Advice

On July 23, Rishabh Pant sustained a blow to his right foot from a searing Chris Woakes yorker while attempting a reverse sweep. The impact caused immediate bleeding, swelling, and intense pain, forcing him to leave the field using a golf cart. Subsequent scans revealed a fractured metatarsal. BCCI sources confirm he’s now unable to walk without assistance. While team staff briefly discussed the remote possibility of painkiller-assisted batting, medical opinion strongly deems that scenario “highly unlikely.”

What Is a Metatarsal Fracture?

Metatarsals are the five long bones in the foot that connect the ankle to the toes and play a crucial role in walking, running, and absorbing impact. A metatarsal fracture occurs when one of these bones breaks or cracks, often due to direct trauma, awkward landings, or repeated stress — especially common in athletes. There are two main types of such fractures: traumatic fractures caused by a single, sudden injury, and stress fractures, which are hairline cracks that develop over time due to repetitive strain. The treatment and recovery process depends on the severity of the break; while minor, non-displaced fractures can typically heal with rest, a cast, and physical therapy, more severe or displaced fractures may require surgical intervention to realign the bones using pins or screws.

Team Implications and Replacements

Rishabh Pant’s absence leaves India a wicketkeeper short. Dhruv Jurel steps in behind the stumps for the remainder of the fourth Test. Looking ahead to the fifth Test, Ishan Kishan is expected to be called up as backup or primary keeper, given Pant’s long recovery timeline. This setback compounds India’s injury woes but also offers opportunities for other keepers to stake their claim in the series finale.

Pant’s six-week sidelining effectively rules him out of any remaining Test matches in the series, leaving a notable void in India’s middle order and keeping plans.

