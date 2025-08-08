LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade

The Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has officially asked the club to be traded or released before next year IPL 2026 auctions, which implies that he wants to depart Jaipur-based club.

CSK in a Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players in Sanju Samson Trade (Image Credit - X)
CSK in a Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players in Sanju Samson Trade (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 8, 2025 13:09:20 IST

Sanju Samson, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals and one of the brightest wicketkeepers along with batters confirms that he does not wish to continue being a part of the franchise. On August 7, reports by Cricbuzz, ESPN Cricinfo, and Indian Express confirmed that the 30- year old Kerala cricketer, who is also the most capped player in the IPL at the RR as well as the highest run-scorer and most successful captain in the franchise history, has officially requested RR to either trade him or release him as he heads to the IPL 2026 auctions.

Chennai Super Kings Eye Sanju Samson

Inside a day of reports emerging of Samson seeking to leave Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Express said that five time IPL titlists Chennai Super Kings are keen to add him to their squad. After the IPL season 2025, Samson flew to the US where he met with CSK management and head coach Stephen Fleming and both parties discussed the prospects of moving to CSK.

It is clear that Chennai are willing to entertain a trade off where they will acquire the 30-year-old to Chepauk by paying cash. But it has hit a roadblock, with Rajasthan preferring an exchange of two players from Chennai,” Indian Express noted.

Other IPL Teams Interested in Samson

Along with Chennai Super Kings, three time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are also interested in the signature of Samson. Yet, the sources say that Samson is especially eager to join Chennai due to several factors.

The prior affiliation of Samson was with KKR. He was with the Gautam Gambhir team which lifted the IPL trophy in 2012, where he did not feature in a single match in the Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise then.

“According to those in the know, the chances of Samson entering the auctions are highly likely at this stage if both Rajasthan and Chennai don’t reach an agreement,” the report added.

Sanju Samson’s IPL Journey and Impact

Sanju Samson debuted in IPL, 2013 and till date has played 177 games in IPL as a player of Rajasthan Royals and also Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) scoring 4704 runs. His scoring ability in the league is evidenced by three centuries and 26 half-centuries with the right handed wicketkeeper-batter.

In 2022, under him, Rajasthan Royal were the runner up in IPL. Samson is a 3-time winner in 67 IPL matches he has captained RR. This is the worth that Rajasthan Royals attached to him such that he was retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction IPL 2025 at Rs 18 crore.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?

Tags: cskiplrajasthan royalssanju samson

RELATED News

AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What’s Next?
WWE Smack Down Fallout: John Cena Speaks, MCMG Fight Back And Cody Rhodes Returns
Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title
NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate
Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control

LATEST NEWS

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?