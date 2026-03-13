CSK in Legal Trouble as Kavya Maran Takes MS Dhoni’s Team to Court Ahead of IPL 2026

The forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is generating a lot of excitement, but has also led to an unexpected legal tussle off the field. Sun TV Network Limited has recently initiated a civil lawsuit in the Madras High Court against the Chennai Super Kings, the team led by MS Dhoni. The broadcaster intends to stop CSK from using the copyrighted music tracks from Rajinikanth’s blockbuster films Jailer, Coolie, and Jailer 2in the promotional videos of the team.

The disagreement between the two parties arose after the unveiling of CSK’s new jersey. MS Dhoni made an impressive arrival at the function, and the highlight of the event was circulated through a promotional video. The social media team brought in the famous track Hukum from Jailer, which was produced by Sun Pictures, a subsidiary of Sun TV Network. However, Sun TV claimed that CSK is not authorised to use the music and therefore filed a civil suit. Judge Senthilkumar Ramamurthy will be the one to hear the interim injunction request on Friday.

Owner of Sun TV Network, Kavya Maran, the same person who also owns the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, moved fast in filing a formal copyright complaint. The matter rapidly gained public traction and transformed a simple promotional video into a legal debacle. Under increasing pressure, the CSK team took down the video from all their official social media platforms and afterwards decided to post it again after substituting the copyrighted sound with licensed background music.

While this incident kept some people busy away from the cricket field, MS Dhoni and the rest of the CSK team are keeping their eyes on their cricket preparations. Dhoni has commenced net workout for the IPL, and fans have already started circulating his training videos widely. The IPL 2026 event will open on March 28, and the final game is scheduled for May 31. The BCCI unveiled the first phase of the fixtures: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going up against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener in Bengaluru, whereas CSK will be playing their first match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.

Kavya Maran Recation’s after Ms dhoni wicket at Chapeuk.!! – Gets Harshal Patel.!! pic.twitter.com/qvcnKbrXFJ — MANU. (@IMManu_18) April 25, 2025

CSK vs SRH Game







The new matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK will surely be more intense because of the tension caused by discussions on fans and media about the incident outside the field. When the lawyers are talking in the Madras High Court, the fans of cricket are preparing for great competitions on the field. Furthermore, the focus on players performance during legal issues shows that teams have the spirit and readiness to play at the top level of competition.







Also Read: NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Dončić Calls Off Engagement Amid Difficulties Spending Time with His Daughter