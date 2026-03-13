LIVE TV
Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil Abu Dhabi flight schedule update abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI
Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil Abu Dhabi flight schedule update abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Dončić Calls Off Engagement Amid Difficulties Spending Time with His Daughter

Lakers star Luka Doncic and fiancée Anamaria Goltes have split due to custody challenges; he remains focused on his daughters while excelling as the NBA’s leading scorer.

Luka Doncic Engagement (Image Credits:X)
Luka Doncic Engagement (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 13, 2026 13:33:27 IST

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has revealed that he and his fiance, Anamaria Goltes, have split after difficulties in managing time for their two young daughters. According to TMZ, Goltes has initiated legal proceedings in California, including requests for child support and attorney’s fees. Doncic released a statement to The Associated Press stating that the breakup of their engagement was due to the fact that he could not have his daughters live with him in Los Angeles during the NBA season:

My daughters are my whole life, and Ive been trying to the utmost to have them with me in the U. S. during the season, but this has not been possible, Doncic said. Therefore, I have decided to end my engagement. All my efforts are focused on the happiness of my daughters, and I will continue to fight for being with them and providing them the best life I can.

Luca Doncic and Goltes Engagement

The 27-year-old Doncic and Goltes were a couple for ten years; they first met as teenagers in Slovenia and became engaged in July 2023. They welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela in November 2023 and Olivia in December 2025. Doncic skipped two Lakers games in order to go to Slovenia for the birth of Olivia. He said, I was present for the birth of my daughter, so that means everything to me. But it was definitely a roller coaster.

In addition to deleting all the photos of the couple on Instagram, Goltes has also deleted the rest of her posts.

On the professional side, since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025 in a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis, Doncic has had very few disruptions in adjusting to the City of Angels. The signing of a three-year, $165 million extension last summer has practically guaranteed that he will be a Los Angeles Lakers player for a few more years. While things on the personal front have been less than perfect, on the basketball floor, Doncic remains unstoppable. He is currently the top scorer in the NBA with 32.5 points per game while still managing to get 8.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds. Among other great performances, he has had a game where he scored 46 points against the Chicago Bulls and multiple triple-doubles this season.

Though his personal life has been a rollercoaster lately, Doncic’s dedication to his daughters is evident, and his takeover of the NBA is hardly slowing down. The way he prioritises fatherhood alongside his work at the top level of basketball reveals the challenges as well as the resolve of one of the most promising emerging basketball stars.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 1:33 PM IST
