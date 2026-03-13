BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head Record, Weather Forecast And Match Preview

In the 1st One Day International (ODI) at Dhaka, Bangladesh overwhelmed Pakistan with a victory margin of eight wickets and had 34. 5 overs remaining. The victory here was the first ODI win against Pakistan for Bangladesh since 2018. Leading by 1-0 in the three-match series, the Tigers need just a win to make it only the second time they have defeated Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series.

The second ODI will be held on March 13 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Pakistan, on the other hand, which introduced four new players in the first match, is weak in batting, and they will need to fix this problem as well as come back with a well-planned strategy. Bangladesh probably does not have much to change, as they performed well in the first ODI, and two players who contributed a lot were Nahid Rana and Tanzid Hasan Tamim.







BAN vs PAK: Weather Report

Friday in Dhaka is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 31°C. Humidity during the match is likely to range between 50 and 55 per cent.

BAN vs PAK: Head-to-Head

Bangladesh secured just their sixth-ever victory against Pakistan in the first ODI, while Pakistan have dominated historically, winning 34 of the 40 encounters between the two teams.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report

The Shere Bangla National Stadium offers a balanced pitch, as seen in the first ODI. The surface provides good bounce and pace, and the new ball is expected to swing early. As the game progresses, spinners can extract turn with the older, slower wicket. Bowling first could be advantageous, given the likelihood of dew affecting the second innings.

BAN vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk), Saif Hassan, Najmul Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed.

