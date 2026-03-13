LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: Here’s when and where to watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan : Live Streaming (Image Credits:X)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan : Live Streaming (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 13, 2026 11:50:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

Bangladesh will aim to secure an unassailable lead in the three-match series when they face Pakistan in the second One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

In the series opener, the Tigers overwhelmed a revamped Pakistan side featuring four debutants. Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul restricted the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led team to just 114 runs in 30.4 overs, after which Tanzid Hasan’s unbeaten 67 off 42 balls effortlessly chased down the modest target.

When and where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Be Played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be played on Friday, March 13, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The match will start at 1:40 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan  Match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will not be televised live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

When Will The Toss For Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Be Held?

The toss for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For Bangladesh vs Pakistan  Match?

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 11:50 AM IST
BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

