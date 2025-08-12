LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer To Score Century In T20Is Against Australia

Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer To Score Century In T20Is Against Australia

Dewald Brevis broke the history with another fast century against Australia, breaking South African records and contributing to the making of a record total in T20 without giving all the information.

Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer to Score Century in T20Is Against Australia (Image Credit - X)
Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer to Score Century in T20Is Against Australia (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 12, 2025 17:32:14 IST

August saw one historic event as on August 12, Dewald Brevis became the first South African to make a hundred in T20 international when he did it against Australia. Right handed batsman, who turned 22 years on June 8, came in at No. 4, in the second T20I, which is being played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Brevis managed to score his 100 runs in a small number of 41 balls.

Highest Individual Score in South Africa-Australia T20Is

Prior to the innings of Brevis, the existing record previously was by Hashim Amla who had scored 97 not out against Australia in Cape Town in 2016. This record was broken by Brevis who scored a century that became the new record by South African batsmen in this match.

PLAYER TEAM RUNS BALLS 4s/6s VENUE DATE
Dewald Brevis South Africa 125* 56 12/8 Darwin August 12, 2025
Hashim Amla South Africa 97* 62 8/4 Cape Town March 9, 2016
Damien Martyn Australia 96 56 7/5 Brisbane January 9, 2006
Mitchell Marsh Australia 92* 49 13/2 Durban August 30, 2023
Travis Head Australia 91 48 8/6 Durban September 3, 2023

Brevis’s Power-Hitting and Six-Hitting Record

Brevis smashed 12 fours and 8 sixes during his innings and he was unbeaten on 125 runs off 56 balls. His eight sixes qualify him as the first South African having topped the boundary limit beyond five times in a T20I against Australia.

PLAYER TEAM RUNS BALLS SIXES VENUE DATE
Dewald Brevis South Africa 125* 56 8 Darwin August 12, 2025
Tim David Australia 83 52 8 Darwin August 10, 2025
David Warner Australia 89 43 6 Melbourne January 11, 2009
David Hussey Australia 88 44 6 Johannesburg March 27, 2009
Mitchell Marsh Australia 79 39 6 Durban September 1, 2023

Brevis is also the youngest South African to score a T20I century as he did so at the tender age of 22 years and 105 days. It is the fastest century by any batsman in the format to be recorded in fewer balls by a South African, bettered only David Miller shaking his record of 35 against Bangladesh in 2017.

PLAYER BALLS OPPOSITION VENUE DATE
David Miller 35 Bangladesh Potchefstroom October 29, 2017
Dewald Brevis 41 Australia Darwin August 12, 2025
Quinton de Kock 43 West Indies Centurion March 26, 2023
Richard Levi 45 New Zealand Hamilton February 19, 2012
Faf du Plessis 46 West Indies Johannesburg January 11, 2015

Brevis Breaks Multiple Records in T20 Cricket

His 125 not out without any loss were also the most runs scored by Brevis in a T20I match and it was also the highest runs scored by South Africa in a single T20I inning, the record formerly being held by Faf du Plessis who scored 119 runs in one T20I before Brevis. Besides, he also surpassed Shane Watson record of most runs in a T20I match on Australian ground and the highest runs scored against Australia in T20I by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

PLAYER RUNS BALLS 4s/6s OPPOSITION VENUE DATE
Dewald Brevis 125* 56 12/8 Australia Darwin August 12, 2025
Faf du Plessis 119 56 11/5 West Indies Johannesburg January 11, 2015
Richard Levi 117* 51 5/13 New Zealand Hamilton February 19, 2012
Reeza Hendricks 117 63 7/10 Pakistan Centurion December 13, 2024
Morne van Wyk 114* 70 9/7 West Indies Durban January 14, 2015
PLAYER TEAM RUNS BALLS 4s/6s VENUE DATE
Dewald Brevis South Africa 125* 56 12/8 Darwin August 12, 2025
Shane Watson Australia 124* 71 10/6 Sydney January 31, 2016
Glenn Maxwell Australia 120* 55 12/8 Adelaide February 11, 2024
Rilee Rossouw South Africa 109 56 7/8 Sydney October 27, 2022
Glenn Phillips New Zealand 104 64 10/4 Sydney October 29, 2022
PLAYER TEAM RUNS BALLS 4s/6s VENUE DATE
Dewald Brevis South Africa 125* 56 12/8 Darwin August 12, 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad India 123* 57 13/7 Guwahati November 28, 2023
Brendon McCullum New Zealand 116* 56 12/8 Christchurch February 28, 2010
Martin Guptill New Zealand 105 54 6/9 Auckland February 16, 2018
Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 104* 57 12/5 Pallekele August 6, 2011
Shai Hope West Indies 102* 57 8/6 Basseterre July 25, 2025

Brevis returned in a brilliant innings to score 218 for 7 runs as South Africa finished with 20 overs. This is the largest total that South Africa played against Australia since playing the T20.

Tags: australiaDewald Bravissouth africa

Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer To Score Century In T20Is Against Australia

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer To Score Century In T20Is Against Australia

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer To Score Century In T20Is Against Australia
Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer To Score Century In T20Is Against Australia
Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer To Score Century In T20Is Against Australia
Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer To Score Century In T20Is Against Australia

