Dewald Brevis Makes History: First South African Cricketer To Score Century In T20Is Against Australia

August saw one historic event as on August 12, Dewald Brevis became the first South African to make a hundred in T20 international when he did it against Australia. Right handed batsman, who turned 22 years on June 8, came in at No. 4, in the second T20I, which is being played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Brevis managed to score his 100 runs in a small number of 41 balls.
Highest Individual Score in South Africa-Australia T20Is
Prior to the innings of Brevis, the existing record previously was by Hashim Amla who had scored 97 not out against Australia in Cape Town in 2016. This record was broken by Brevis who scored a century that became the new record by South African batsmen in this match.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RUNS
|BALLS
|4s/6s
|VENUE
|DATE
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa
|125*
|56
|12/8
|Darwin
|August 12, 2025
|Hashim Amla
|South Africa
|97*
|62
|8/4
|Cape Town
|March 9, 2016
|Damien Martyn
|Australia
|96
|56
|7/5
|Brisbane
|January 9, 2006
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|92*
|49
|13/2
|Durban
|August 30, 2023
|Travis Head
|Australia
|91
|48
|8/6
|Durban
|September 3, 2023
Brevis’s Power-Hitting and Six-Hitting Record
Brevis smashed 12 fours and 8 sixes during his innings and he was unbeaten on 125 runs off 56 balls. His eight sixes qualify him as the first South African having topped the boundary limit beyond five times in a T20I against Australia.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RUNS
|BALLS
|SIXES
|VENUE
|DATE
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa
|125*
|56
|8
|Darwin
|August 12, 2025
|Tim David
|Australia
|83
|52
|8
|Darwin
|August 10, 2025
|David Warner
|Australia
|89
|43
|6
|Melbourne
|January 11, 2009
|David Hussey
|Australia
|88
|44
|6
|Johannesburg
|March 27, 2009
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|79
|39
|6
|Durban
|September 1, 2023
Brevis is also the youngest South African to score a T20I century as he did so at the tender age of 22 years and 105 days. It is the fastest century by any batsman in the format to be recorded in fewer balls by a South African, bettered only David Miller shaking his record of 35 against Bangladesh in 2017.
|PLAYER
|BALLS
|OPPOSITION
|VENUE
|DATE
|David Miller
|35
|Bangladesh
|Potchefstroom
|October 29, 2017
|Dewald Brevis
|41
|Australia
|Darwin
|August 12, 2025
|Quinton de Kock
|43
|West Indies
|Centurion
|March 26, 2023
|Richard Levi
|45
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|February 19, 2012
|Faf du Plessis
|46
|West Indies
|Johannesburg
|January 11, 2015
Brevis Breaks Multiple Records in T20 Cricket
His 125 not out without any loss were also the most runs scored by Brevis in a T20I match and it was also the highest runs scored by South Africa in a single T20I inning, the record formerly being held by Faf du Plessis who scored 119 runs in one T20I before Brevis. Besides, he also surpassed Shane Watson record of most runs in a T20I match on Australian ground and the highest runs scored against Australia in T20I by Ruturaj Gaikwad.
|PLAYER
|RUNS
|BALLS
|4s/6s
|OPPOSITION
|VENUE
|DATE
|Dewald Brevis
|125*
|56
|12/8
|Australia
|Darwin
|August 12, 2025
|Faf du Plessis
|119
|56
|11/5
|West Indies
|Johannesburg
|January 11, 2015
|Richard Levi
|117*
|51
|5/13
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|February 19, 2012
|Reeza Hendricks
|117
|63
|7/10
|Pakistan
|Centurion
|December 13, 2024
|Morne van Wyk
|114*
|70
|9/7
|West Indies
|Durban
|January 14, 2015
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RUNS
|BALLS
|4s/6s
|VENUE
|DATE
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa
|125*
|56
|12/8
|Darwin
|August 12, 2025
|Shane Watson
|Australia
|124*
|71
|10/6
|Sydney
|January 31, 2016
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|120*
|55
|12/8
|Adelaide
|February 11, 2024
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|109
|56
|7/8
|Sydney
|October 27, 2022
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|104
|64
|10/4
|Sydney
|October 29, 2022
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RUNS
|BALLS
|4s/6s
|VENUE
|DATE
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa
|125*
|56
|12/8
|Darwin
|August 12, 2025
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|India
|123*
|57
|13/7
|Guwahati
|November 28, 2023
|Brendon McCullum
|New Zealand
|116*
|56
|12/8
|Christchurch
|February 28, 2010
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|105
|54
|6/9
|Auckland
|February 16, 2018
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|Sri Lanka
|104*
|57
|12/5
|Pallekele
|August 6, 2011
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|102*
|57
|8/6
|Basseterre
|July 25, 2025
Brevis returned in a brilliant innings to score 218 for 7 runs as South Africa finished with 20 overs. This is the largest total that South Africa played against Australia since playing the T20.
