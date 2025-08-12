Yuvraj Singh Warns Content Creator Mimicking Rohit Sharma: ‘Itna Marega Na Tujhe’ – Viral Video

A lighter moment was also recently shared by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in a video, with a content creator who has been popular on social media by impersonating the current ODI skipper Rohit Sharma. The interaction has been recorded in a video that has been doomed on the internet where Yuvraj can be seen telling the mimic with an edgy warning.

Viral Video of Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma Impersonator

In the video Yuvraj, lightheartedly, warns the content maker that he has to deal with the actual Rohit Sharma. Haha.. Sharma ji ke bete.. Aur jabs woh tujhe dekhega na, utni dihraata to.. na tujhe.. Yuvraj says, implying that the captain would not like it too much when the impersonation is revealed. The two were spotted posing in similar fashion and they were laughing as photographers went into action.

The fake has established a reputation of his own in the net through his witty combination of cricket and humour. His Rohtit Sharma impressions have made him win hearts of everyone including cricket fans all over the country.

Yuvraj Singh’s Support for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The fun encounter was held at the ICC Women World Cup 2025 event in the 50 Days To Go event. The ICC Women World Cup 2025 is to take place in India later this year. Appearing before the media, Yuvraj added that he did it to help promote the women cricket team.

Every one would have expected India to win. We should support the women’s team as much as we support the men’s team. It is India where World Cup is being played. I would request every fan to come and watch the games and cheer our team. It is our intention that our girls should carry off the honors,” he replied.

Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma’s look like person : “Sharma ji ke bete” wo tere Ko dekega na itna marega na tere ke wo itna marega na wo”😂 pic.twitter.com/odMFrXeHGc — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 11, 2025

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Event and Legacy

It was opened by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and held few panel discussions with the legends and contemporary stars of Indian cricket, including the ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta. Also in attendance at the Mumbai event were cricket stars Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The ICC Women 2025 World Cup will be the first significant senior ICC event involving women having been played in the subcontinent since 2016. India boasted of a fine history of women tournaments organizer as the Women World Cup had been organised in India earlier in 1978, 1997 and 2013.

ALSO READ: Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You